The Mayer Lutheran football team is coming off of a state championship season, but nearly every starter from the 2021 championship team is gone, with 16 seniors having moved on. So there were a lot of unknowns heading into Friday’s season opener, yet the Crusaders were chomping at the bit to get out under the lights and prove themselves.

“We’ve been waiting for months,” said Blake Aurich. “We didn’t know what to expect, but we’ve been waiting for this opportunity to see how our new team would play.”

