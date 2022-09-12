The Mayer Lutheran football team is coming off of a state championship season, but nearly every starter from the 2021 championship team is gone, with 16 seniors having moved on. So there were a lot of unknowns heading into Friday’s season opener, yet the Crusaders were chomping at the bit to get out under the lights and prove themselves.
“We’ve been waiting for months,” said Blake Aurich. “We didn’t know what to expect, but we’ve been waiting for this opportunity to see how our new team would play.”
The Crusaders are refusing to wilt under the pressure of last season’s success and their hunger to prove themselves showed Sept. 2 when they defeated Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 32-6.
“We played well, a lot of inexperience but it looked great out there,” said Marcus Johnson. “There are some high expectations set, but its a lot of fun, we’re trying to run it back.”
The offense went right down the field on the opening drive to score a touchdown to set the tone right away. Despite all the changes to the names on the back of the jerseys, the name on the front is still the same.
“What was nice to see is that we’ve got a big o-line, we blocked it down the field and punched it in to really set the tone and later we were able to get some play action passes,” said coach Dean Aurich. “We really don’t know how good we are, but we keep fighting and we’ll see where it takes us.”
Speaking of fighting, Jack Grimsley took advantage of his starting role at running back and fought for every yard. He was quick and shifty in the backfield, yet always put his shoulder down when meeting tacklers down the field.
“We may have to talk to him when he’s on the sideline not to lay it in to them, just take it out of bounds and live another day, but that’s his personality,” Dean Aurich said with a laugh. “He’s a tough kid but we also want to keep him healthy.”
Grimsley finished the day with 169 yards rushing on 20 carries (8.5 average) with one touchdown. Add in 40 yards from Levi Hahn, 24 from Justus Shimanski and 15 from Chris Woestehoff and the Crusaders ran for 250 yards behind a big front that often drove defenders 10 yards down the field.
“Marcus pushes people around, and because of that we ran a lot of stuff behind him tonight,” said Dean Aurich. “We ran right behind Marcus and we’ve got some big boys [on the offensive line].”
Outside of one special teams touchdown allowed, the Crusaders shut down the Thunderbirds, keeping the opposing offense under 100 yards total. With such a young team, filling in the right gaps was a concern, but coach Zupke was credited with getting the young squad ready for Friday night.
“Other than that one mistake, we played great,” said Michael Corey. “Coach Zupke, I think he is one of the greatest defensive coaches out there. He can make any team have a great defense.”
Corey led the defense with 12 tackles, while Grimsley and Blake Aurich each had seven. Carson Gutknecht finiished with six, Mason Neitzel had five and Hahn recorded four.
In the passing game, Hahn had seven completions for 95 yards and two scores. Josiah Clark had three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown, Blake Aurich had two catches for 40 yards and a score, Mason Neitzel had two catches for 17 yards.
With one game under their belt, it is still too early to tell how good this team will be, but Dean Aurich liked what he saw Friday night.
“We don’t know how good we are yet but their intensity was at a good level and that’s the first thing,” he said. “If you can hit harder than the other team, you can always get better.”
