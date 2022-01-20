After 20 days away from competition, the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team was not as polished as usual when returning to the court Jan. 10, but the Crusaders still managed to earn a 90-70 win over Lester Prairie. The Crusaders shot 68 percent from the field with 84 points in the paint, 28 coming in transition, but allowed 41 second half points.
“We played well offensively, could have played better defensively, but you are shaking off the rust,” said coach Kris Gustin.
Emma Lade led the scoring with 26 points, while Madeline Guetzkow and Julia Carns joined her in double figures with 14 and 10. Also scoring for the Crusaders was Danica Martin (8), Lilly Wachholz (8), Abigali Maetzold (7), Amber Hoese (4), Stella Maass (4), Rylee Noerenberg (3), Marley Martin (2), Chloe Maetzold (2) and Alexa Carlson (2).
Guetzkow led the team in rebounding with eight and was followed by Danica Martin (6), Wachholz (6), Hoese (5), Maass (3), Chloe Maetzold (3), Noerenberg (3), Carns (2), Shelby Buhr (1), Marley Martin (1) and Lade (1).
Lade led the team in assists with six and was followed by Guetzkow (4), Noerenberg (4), Wachholz (3), Carlson (3), Danica Martin (2), Hoese (2), Carns (2), Maass (1) and Chloe Maetzold (1).
In their second game back from the break, the Crusaders defense was a lot better, though not quite where they wanted it to be at first. Mayer Lutheran’s goal was to hold Tri-City United to under 40 points, but gave up 20 in the first half. The Crusaders doubled their efforts and held to the Titans to just eight points in the final 18 minutes to achieve their goal and win 67-28. The Crusaders scored 29 points off of turnovers to pull ahead and earn the conference win with 21 steals and 23 deflections.
Lade led the Crusaders in scoring with 22 and was followed by Danica Martin (8), Marlye Martin (8), Maass (6), Avery Studer (6), Carns (5), Hoese (3), Carlson (3), Anigail Maetzold (2), Noerenberg (2) and Chloe Maetzold (2).
Marley Martin led the team with six rebounds and was followed by Danica Martin (5), Carns (5), Maass (4), Abigaile Maetzold (3), Noerenberg (3), Waccholz (2), Studer (1), Chloe Maetzold (1), Lade (1) and Hoese (1).
Lade and Noerenberg each had five assists to lead the team, while Maass had four and Abigail Maetzold had three. Marley Martin, Studer and Wachholz each had one.
Noerenberg had six steals to lead the team, while Marley Martin had four and Lade had three. Hoese and Studer both had two, while Carns, Wachholz, Danica Martin and Abigail Maetzold each had one.
With the wins, the Crusaders move to 11-0 on the season.
