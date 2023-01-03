The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team remained undefeated with a pair of wins at the Eden Valley-Watkins Holiday Tournament, defeating Eden Valley-Watkins 57-47 and Upsala 78-51 to move to 8-0 on the season.
The Crusaders outscored the Eagles 29-22 in the first half and held on to the lead with a 28-25 advantage in the second stanza.
Madeline Guetzkow led the Crusaders with a 16 point, 11 rebound performance, while three more Mayer Lutheran players scored eight or more points. Clara Keaveny scored 14 points, Izzy Keaveny tallied 13, Stella Maass had eight and Danica Martin added six.
Clara Keaveny hauled in five rebounds, Danica Martin and Maass each had four and Izzy Keaveny grabbed three.
Clara Keaveny led the team in assists with five, Maass and Marley Martin each had three and Guetzkow dished out one.
The Crusaders tallied 15 steals as Clara and Izzy Keaveny each had four, Danica Martin had three, while Maass and Marley Martin both had two.
Danica Martin blicked four shots, while Marley Martin, Izzy Keaveny, Guetzkow, Shelby Buhr and Clara Keaveny each had one to give the Crusaders nine blocks in the win.
Mayer Lutheran got off to a good start against the Cardinals, outscoring Upsala 42-25 in the opening frame. A 10 point advantage in the second half (36-26) kept the Crusaders ahead in the 27-point victory.
Nine Crusaders scored in the win, led by Clara Keaveny’s 23, Guetzkow’s 16 and Danica Martin’s 12. Also scoring was Marley Martin (6), Maass (5), Alexa Carlson (5), Hailey Winkelman (4), Amber Hoese (4) and Izzy Keaveny (3).
Hoese led the rebounding effort with eight and was followed by Guetzkow (6), Danica Martin (6), Clara Keaveny (3), Marley Martin (2), Winkelman (2), Maass (1) and Izzy Keaveny (1).
Clara Keaveny had a team-high five assists with Guetzkow and Maass each at four. Marley had two, while Izzy Keaveny, Winkelman, Carlson and Danica Martin each had one.
The Crusaders had 18 steals in the win – Maass (4), Marley Martin (3), Izzy Keaveny (3), Guetzkow (2), Danica Martin (2), Clara Keaveny (2), Winkelman (1) and Carlson (1).
Hoese, Guetzkow and Danica Martin each had a block in the win.
The Crusaders are off until Jan. 10, when they return to action against Blake. After a Jan. 12 game at Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran returns for a four-game homestand with matchups against Southwest Christian, Le Sueur-Henderson, Providence Academy and Sibley East Jan. 14, 16, 19 and 20.
