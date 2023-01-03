The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team remained undefeated with a pair of wins at the Eden Valley-Watkins Holiday Tournament, defeating Eden Valley-Watkins 57-47 and Upsala 78-51 to move to 8-0 on the season.

The Crusaders outscored the Eagles 29-22 in the first half and held on to the lead with a 28-25 advantage in the second stanza.

Load comments