The Mayer Lutheran girls soccer team played at Nova Classical Academy on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“After trailing 0-1 at halftime, we responded with a nifty goal by Marsia Green, who was able to get the Nova goalie to over-commit and scored a goal to make things even at 1-1,” said coach Brian Lundgren. “To their credit, Nova answered with two late goals, both terrific shots, to gain a 3-1 win.” Marsia Green led the way with seven shots and one goal, followed by shots from Josie Kamps, Jessica Tober, Braeylyn Jens, and Cassie Reams.

