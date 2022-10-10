The Mayer Lutheran girls soccer team played at Nova Classical Academy on Saturday, Sept. 24.
“After trailing 0-1 at halftime, we responded with a nifty goal by Marsia Green, who was able to get the Nova goalie to over-commit and scored a goal to make things even at 1-1,” said coach Brian Lundgren. “To their credit, Nova answered with two late goals, both terrific shots, to gain a 3-1 win.” Marsia Green led the way with seven shots and one goal, followed by shots from Josie Kamps, Jessica Tober, Braeylyn Jens, and Cassie Reams.
“We battled hard, but luck wasn’t on our side as far as shots finding their way to the back of the net,” said Lundgren. “Kassi Herrmann, one of our top players has been sidelined with an injury, but is expected back this week. This should help our offensive and defensive efforts. Younger players have stepped up to play key minutes for our varsity.”
The Crusaders then played Rockford at home on Sept. 27 to a 1-1 overtime tie.
“This was one of our best efforts of the season,” said Lundgren. “There are ‘bad ties,’ and there are ‘good ties.’ This was a positive effort by our team, rallying after giving up an early goal. It was an exciting finish in OT as we had a number of close chances to pull out a win in front of a great home crowd. It was an entertaining game for players and spectators. Again, it was Marsia Green coming up with a big goal in the second half to energize our team. Holly Feist made six key saves in goal, and she continues to play with great confidence. Contributing to the offensive effort were Jessica Tober and Braelyn Jens, each with a shot on goal.”
The Crusaders will finish the regular season in a flurry, with three games scheduled the week of Oct 3 - Spectrum, PACT Charter and Tri-City United.
“It’ll be a busy week of games, and our young ladies are especially excited about our regular-season finale on Thursday, Oct 6 as it will take place on the new turf field at Central. It will be Parents Night as well. We’d love to have a great crowd on hand.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.