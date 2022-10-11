The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team overcame a disastrous first set against the No. 4 ranked team in Class AAA, sweeping the next three sets after falling 25-13 in set one.

“Set one was perhaps the worst the Crusaders have played this season,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “It is going to happen occasionally. Defensively we were not keeping up with the Tigers offense and creating many errors that they took advantage of. It was their homecoming week also, so the gym was packed and a great environment for the Crusaders.”

