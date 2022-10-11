The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team overcame a disastrous first set against the No. 4 ranked team in Class AAA, sweeping the next three sets after falling 25-13 in set one.
“Set one was perhaps the worst the Crusaders have played this season,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “It is going to happen occasionally. Defensively we were not keeping up with the Tigers offense and creating many errors that they took advantage of. It was their homecoming week also, so the gym was packed and a great environment for the Crusaders.”
The Crusaders kill efficiency was zero and they had just five kills compare to five errors in set one. Yet Mayer Lutheran rallied to win the next three sets 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 to earn the 3-1 victory.
Set two went back and forth the entire set with the Crusaders finding their game more and more as the set progressed. At 24-23, Stewartville ended the match with a missed serve. Both Stella Maass and Gabby Wachholz had four kills in the set.
“We did a line up change which really helped and our defense pick it up,” said Grimsley.
In set three the Crusaders began to find ways to score and again picked up their defense. The girls were moving and anticipating very well. Mayer Lutheran served 19–19 and Gabby Wachholz led with six kills while the defense moved so fast, which helped Izzy Keaveny get the offense in rhythm. Gabby Wachholz had 21 kills on the night, while Stella Maass and Danica Martin had 10 each.
In set four, Clara Keaveny led the defense with 12 digs and had a strong surrounding group working hard as well. Carly Tuttle stepped in and had two this set and served aggressively and kept the Tigers out of system. Gabby Wachholz was a force at the net in this set with night kills.
“It was fun to see the team fight back after starting so slow,” said Grimsley. “It was exciting to see what this group of girls could do against Stewartville.”
Team Stats:
Serve: 77 – 82 94%
Kills: 47 182%KE
Set Assists: 45
Blocks: 7
Digs: 77
Individual Stats:
Carly Tuttle: 18 – 20 7 digs
Marley Martin: 5 kills
Gabby Wachholz: 9 – 9 21 kills 20 digs
Stella Maass: 17 – 17 10 kills 14 digs
Danica Martin: 10 kills 2 blocks
Shelby Buhr: 1 kill 4 blocks
Izzy Keaveny: 15 – 15 42 assists
Clara Keaveny: 21 digs
Crusaders 2 Fillmore Central 0
The Crusaders kicked off the Class A Showcase Tournament with a win over Fillmore Central, winning 25-21 and 25-10.
“We started our play very flat footed and the Crusaders were not getting to their defensive positions right away,” said Grimsley. “As the match progressed, we were able to get in better sync. I always talk to them about their performance right away determines where they are later.”
Team Stats:
Serve: 46-49 94%
Kills: 23 314% KE
Set Assists: 22
Blocks: 2
Digs: 17
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 5 kills
Gabby Wachholz: 13-14, 8 kills
Amber Hoese: 7 kills, 1 block
Izzy Keaveny: 15 – 16, 17 assists
Clara Keaveny: 14 – 14 , 5 digs
Crusaders vs. Legacy Christian
The Crusaders stayed focused and finished each set strong to earn a 2-0 win over Legacy Christian (25–13, 25-14).
Team Stats:
Serve: 43-49 88%
Kills: 21 2983%KE
Set Assists: 15
Blocks:
Digs:24
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 4 kills, 2 digs
Gabby Wachholz:6 – 6, 8 kills, 4 digs
Stella Maass: 10 – 11, 4 kills , 6 digs
Danica Martin: 4 kills
Izzy Keaveny: 8 – 9 14 assists
Crusaders 2
MACCRAY 1
The battle with MACCRAY went back and forth and the match was extended beyond usual as the Crusaders needed six more points after the 15 point threshold to earn the victory in the tiebreaker set.
Set one was a battle back and forth the entire time. Neither team was either to pull away from the other one. Mayer Lutheran made many hitting errors which MACCRAY took advantage of to win 25-23.
In set two the Crusaders were in control the entire match, making very few errors – no serving errors and only two hitting errors. The team was playing efficiently and full of energy. Marley Martin led the team in this set with four kills as the Crusaders won 25-14.
Set three was a battle. The Crusaders and MACCRAY did not make many mistakes, just long, fun aggressive rallies. Marley Martin led with four kills, while Stella Maass and Gabby Wachholz each had three. Izzy Neaton was able to move the offense around and get everyone involved. The Mayer Lutheran defense stepped up their play and kept the ball alive.
The set went back and forth – the Crusaders were up 11- 9 and then the battle began, 13-
13 until Gabby Wachholz finished the match with a kill.
“The match was a nail biter and it was exciting to play tough and put it together and finish strong,” Grimsley said of the 21-19 victory.
Team Stats:
Serve: 65-67
Kills: 30 200KE%
Set Assists: 28
Blocks:
Digs: 35
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 6 – 6, 10 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Gabby Wachholz:16 – 16, 8 kills, 8 digs
Stella Maass: 9 – 9 , 7 kills, 7 digs:
Danica Martin: 3 kills, 2 digs
Amber Hoese: 10 – 11, 1 kill, 7 digs
Izzy Keaveny: 19 – 19, 23 assists
Crusaders 2 Bethlehem Academy 0
The Crusaders swept Bethlehem Academy 2-0, but the No. 4 ranked Cardinals made Mayer Lutheran work for it, with the second set going 35-33 after a 25-17 set one win for the Crusaders.
In the first set the Crusaders had 12 kills and 11 digs and played at an uptempo pace. Stella led the team in this set with seven kills and the Crusader defense was moving quickly.
In a marathon set two, there was never a lead of more than three. Stella Maass and Gabby Wachholz each had six kills along with Marley Martin having five. The Crusader defense picked up as well as
the offense using many players. Mayer Lutheran was down 10–15 and as the set progressed they were down 19–24 as the Crusaders were playing sloppy and BA was stepping up their defense and swinging hard. Gabby Wachholz went back to serve and kept the Cardinals out of system while Stella Maass and Amber Hoese had two big kills and great team defense. At 24-24 it became a huge battle. The Crusaders had six times to end it with the lead and the serve while BA had it four times. At 32-33 the Crusaders buckled down and ran off three points in a row with amazing defense, a kill by Stella Maass, a kill by Amber Hoese and an ace by Marley Martin.
“Team defense kept us going,” said Grimsley. “Great win filled with some amazing rallies”
Team Stats:
Serve:56-59 95% 8 ACES
Kills: 34 219% KE
Set Assists: 31
Blocks:
Digs: 50
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 10 – 10, 7 kills 5 digs
Gabby Wachholz: 18 – 18, 7 kills, 12 digs
Stella Maass: 13 kills 5 digs
Danica Martin: 4 kills, 3 digs
Amber Hoese: 11 – 12, 3 kills
Izzy Keaveny: 9 – 9, 27 assists
Clara Keaveny: 8 digs
Crusaders 1 Russell–Tyler–Ruthton 2
In the Class A Showcase Tournament Championship, the top two teams in Class A battle to a third set with R-T-R ending up victorious (23–25, 25-21, 13-15).
“R-T-R is a strong energetic team that plays great defense,” said Grimsley. “This was a great match for us for many reasons.”
In set one it was a battle back in forth with no bigger lead than three. There were many ties in the set including 21–21 before R-T-R got a hard kill and a block. At 21–24 the Crusaders put up a great fight. Mayer Lutheran stood strong on a defensive stop, and an ace to bring it to 23–24. R-T-R ended with a hard kill to the floor. The offense was set out even with Stella Maass, Gabby Wachholz and Marley Martin each having three kills.
In set two the Crusaders were ready to go for a fight to the end. The battle began again with some very long rallies and great plays. R-T-R made a few errors in the end of the set that the
Crusaders were able to capitalize on and finish this set. Gabby Wachholz had six kills and Stella Maass had five while Amber Hoese played some great defense with five digs. Izzy Neaton was able to run the offense at a fast pace, keeping R-T-R guessing.
In set number three, the Crusaders went 12 – 13 .The team had five kills, four errors, and 19 digs. Defense is what kept the team in the match. Stella led with five digs and the Crusaders hustled and fought to the very end. Danica Martin had two blocks in this set which pumped up the team to play harder. Gabby Wachholz led with three kills. The set went back and forth again with the Crusaders in the lead at 10–7 after two big blocks by Danica Martin. R-T-R turned it up a notch and the Crusaders made a few mistakes and battled to a 13-13 score. R-T-R got a big kill off of serve receive to put the score at 13–14. After a long rally, R-T-R pushed a shot and walked away with the victory at 13–15.
“It was a great match for the Crusaders,” said Grimsley. “The pressure was on several times in this match along with others throughout the day. This is always what you hope for. A win would be the best, but the Crusaders fought and played hard and learned many things that we as a team can get better at.”
Gabby Wachholz and Danica Martin received All Tournament recognition.
Team Stats:
Serve: 57-61 95%
Kills: 29 kills .090% KE
Set Assists: 29
Blocks: 2
Digs: 50
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 5 – 5 , 3 kills
Gabby Wachholz: 12-12, 12 kills, 6 digs
Stella Maass: 12 – 12, 8 kills, 13 digs
Danica Martin: 4 kills 2 blocks
Amber Hoese: 11 – 12, 2 kills, 8 digs
Izzy Neaton: 8 – 8, 26 assists
Clara Keaveny: 9 – 10, 8 digs
