The Mayer Lutheran baseball team kicked off the season with Belle Plaine, with Caleb Shipler driving in the lone run in a 15-1 loss on an RBI double. Caleb Olsen and Caden Robbins each had a hit in the game, while Caden Robbins struck out six, and Olsen and Shipler combined for two strikeouts.
The Crusaders scored a pair of runs in a 12-2 loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake, with Marcus Johnson picking up an RBI. Johnson, Olsen, Robbins, Ty Hoese and Chris Corrigan each had a hit in the game, while Greyson MicKinney, Johnson and Olsen combined for four strikeouts.
In a 16-3 loss to Southwest Christian, Olsen was one for one on the day with a walk and a run, while Shipler batted in a run and scored a run.
The Crusaders nearly picked up their first win of the season Thursday against Sibley East, falling just one run shy of the Wolverines in a 7-6 battle.
Mayer Lutheran nearly overcame 10 errors by out-hitting Sibley East 10-5. Connor Olsen led the team with two hits, while Caleb Olsen, Greyson McKinney, Marcus Johnson, Caden Robbins, Ty Hoese and Chris Corrigan each had one. Caleb Olsen batted in two runs and Hoese knocked in another. Caleb Olsen, Robbins and Corrigan each scored a run.
McKinney spent five innings on the mound with only one earned run while striking out four and limiting the Wolverines to just four hits. Connor Olsen struck out three in two innings while allowing just one hit.
In the second game, Sibley East shut out the Crusaders in a 7-0 win.
