The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team won three games last week to remain undefeated with a 14-0 record and move to the No. 2 ranking in Class A, overcoming two first-half deficits to keep the unbeaten streak alive.
Mayer Lutheran 67 Buffalo Lake Hector Stewart 57
A 16-2 run to end the first half helped elevate the Crusaders over the Mustangs, as Mayer Lutheran erased a 23-19 deficit to go into halftime up 35-25. The Crusaders never trailed again and led by as much as 18 in the second frame.
Both teams shot nearly 50 percent from the field, but the Crusaders owned the inside Friday night. The Crusaders made 24 shots from inside the arc while allowing just 30 attempts from the opposition, outscoring their opponent 46-32 in the paint while winning the rebounding battle 31-24 and netting 13 of 14 free throw attempts.
Emma Lade and Madeline Guetzkow led the team in scoring with 24 points each, Danica Martin scored six, Julia Carns netted five, Stella Maass and Lilly Wachholz both finished with four. Guetzkow netted six free throws, Lade made four and Carns scored three.
Maass was active in the passing lanes with seven deflections and Wachholz had four. Rylee Noerenberg led the team with four steals, Wachholz had three, Guetzkow had two, Lade and Maass each had one. Guetzkow, Wachholz and Maass each had a block in the win.
Wachholz led the team in rebounding with 11 and was followed by Maass (7), Guetzkow (4), Danica Martin (4) and Lade (3).
The Crusaders had 16 assists in the win – Maass (4), Wachholz (3), Lade (2), Carns (2), Noerenberg (2), Danica Martin (2), Guetzkow (1).
Mayer Lutheran 70
Le Sueur
Henderson 27
The Crusaders led from wire-to-wire Jan. 18 against the Giants, scoring 32 points off of turnovers while tallying 50 points in the paint.
The Crusaders tallied 22 assists on 29 field goals – Lade (7), Carns (4), Maass (2), Noerenberg (2), Wachholz (2), Guetzkow (2), Marley Martin (1), Shelby Buhr (1), Avery Studer (1).
Lade led the team in points with 19 and was joined in double figures by Carns (13), Guetzkow (12) and Noerenberg (10). Also scoring was Marley Martin (6), Wachholz (4), Abigail Maetzold (3), Amber Hoese (2) and Maass (1).
Carns led the team in rebounding with seven and was followed by Lade (6), Hoese (3), Maass (3), Guetzkow (3), Marley Martin (2), Noerenberg (2), Buhr (2), Wachholz (1) and Studer (1).
Guetzkow led the team in steals with seven, while Carns and Lade each had five. Carns also had four blocks in the win.
Mayer Lutheran 50 Belle Plaine 49
The Crusaders scored just eight points in the first half and trailed by 14 midway through the second half, but roared back to take a late lead with 42 second half points to win by one and keep their unbeaten streak alive.
32 turnovers nearly doomed Mayer Lutheran, but efficiency inside and winning the battle down low allowed them to overcome the struggles. The Crusaders made double the shots inside while shooting 20 percent better from inside the arc, scoring 28 points in the paint compared to just 14 from the Tigers.
Lade led the team with 19 points and Guetzkow tallied 10 to join her in double figures. Maass added eight, Danica Martin scored five, Carns and Noerenberg each had four.
Maass led the team in assists with four, Lade and Danica Martin each had three and Guetzkow had two.
Danica Martin and Lade both had seven rebounds to lead the team and were followed by Guetzkow (6), Maass (4), Carns (2), Noerenberg (2), Marley Martin (1) and Studer (1).
Maass led the team in steals with four, while Noerenberg and Danica Martin each had two. Marley Martin, Lade and Guetzkow each had one. Carns, Guetzkow and Danica Martin each had a block.
Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.