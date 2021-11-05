The Mayer Lutheran football team has had to face its share of adversity this year, but with another victory Saturday night, the Crusaders find themselves heading to the Section 2A Championship game.
“I would describe it as a mountain we’ve had to climb,” said Isaac Hahn.
The Crusaders have had to shuffle the lineup and adjust while also playing a series of games that saw the starters exit the game shortly after the first quarter with the game already decided. But like the Oct. 30 section semifinal game, Mayer Lutheran has proved thus far that they can figure out how to win despite a slow start and coach Dean Aurich is hoping the Crusaders can continue to battle adversity.
“I can’t answer [how they have battled through this unusual season], I hope the kids can by just settling down and getting the job done,” said Aurich. “They were jumpy tonight, our passing game was off and everybody said we got to do this, and I said settle down, take what they give us and we’ll be fine. It was a good game for us.”
The No. 1 seeded Crusaders entered Saturday’s matchup with No. 4 United South Central on an eight game win streak, with most of the wins having Mayer Lutheran up three scores before reaching the second quarter. Yet the Rebels gave the Crusaders a fight early, moving the ball while holding the high-scoring Mayer Lutheran squad to just two first half touchdowns. But mirroring Mayer Lutheran’s 2021 season, they got stronger as the game went on and earned a boost when at full strength, with Sam Dennis returning from injury to take the second half kickoff to the house to put the Crusaders up 21-0.
“We weren’t even going to play him, and sure enough he takes that kickoff back,” said Aurich. “If he gets healthy, we’re a better team. We’re just hoping to fight through it all.”
Dennis also intercepted a pass in his first game back, adding it to the 63 yard score.
“It was a lot of fun,” Dennis said. “I’ve been waiting a long time.”
A three score lead was more than enough to earn the win, as Mayer Lutheran defense recorded it’s third consecutive shutout.
It was tough sledding on the ground for the Rebels, as the punishing Crusader defense hit hard throughout the game.
“It’s the one time of day that we get to hit people without getting into trouble,” said Cole Neitzel.
The two top tacklers were a part of the trio of twins that the Crusaders roll out, as Elijah Jopp had 11 tackles and Tyler Neitzel had six. Their brothers Abram Jopp and Cole Neitzel each had four stops. The Neitzels have combined for 95 solo tackles on the year and have the most and second most tackles on the team (43 solo, 58 total for Tyler, 42 and 54 for Cole), while the Jopps both have double digit stops and fellow twins Caleb and Connor Olsen also have reached double digits.
“We’ve got three sets of twins and they’re athletic,” said Aurich. “But if you look at the Neitzels, I call it grounded - they keep their feet on the ground, they hit, they’re tough and it’s just grounded. It’s 16 strong seniors is why [we tackle so well]. It’s going to be hard to replace those guys next year.”
With the run game out of the question, the Rebels were forced to air the ball out, which brings up another complication for opposing offenses. The Mayer Lutheran defensive backs have great ball skills and the defensive line gives no throwing windows, leading to five interceptions – two from Ty Hoese, one from Abram Jopp, one from Dennis and one from Nelson. Elijah Jopp also added a pair of sacks for good measure.
“We’ve got a good safety, good defensive backs and they were just able to read all of the passes,” said Isaac Hahn.
With the defensive line featuring a series of tall basketball players, the USC quarterback was forced to backpedal and throw the ball over outstretched arms that were 10 feet in the air.
“Coach Zupke does a great job - he said we have got to pressure the quarterback and that’s kind of a gift to the defensive backs because they had to air it out and make something happen,” said Aurich. “We jumped five of [the passes], which is awesome defense and that’s what this team is known for - they’re a very aggressive defense. Coach Zupke instills it in them and does a great job coaching it.”
The Crusaders finished the game with 300 yards of offense in the 35-0 win, with Dylan Nelson breaking out huge rushes for 142 yards on 17 carries (8.4 per carry) and two scores. Cole Neitzel had 10 punishing carries inside for 67 yards (6.7) and a score. Hoese completed six passes for 104 yards (17.3) and a score. Abram Jopp caught three passes for 78 yards (26.0) and a score to lead all receivers.
The win is Mayer Lutheran’s final chance for the senior class to play at their home field, a special place that has seen the Crusaders win every home matchup the last 3 years.
“We all just practice here everyday and have such a bond together,” said Isaac Hahn. “It’s just fun to play here.”
Mayer Lutheran moves on to face No. 2 seed Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Nov. 5 at New Prague, with the 7 p.m. game giving the winner a berth in the Class A State Tournament.
“It means a lot,” Cole Neitzel said of reaching the section final. “We had our challenges to start the season. It’s just good to know that we’ve got all our guys back and we can make a run here.”
