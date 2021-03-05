The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team finished the season sweep of Norwood Young America, defeating the Raiders 71-48 last Monday. The Crusaders got off to a hot start, outscoring Central 42-22 in the opening 18 minutes, which was enough to carry them to victory as the Raiders frustrated Mayer Lutheran a bit in the second half.
“We played well at Central, we did a good job in the first half and defended well,” said coach Kris Gustin. “In the second half, they switched defenses and we turned the ball over way too much.”
The Crusaders made 55 percent of their shots and assisted on 26 of 30 attempts from the field – Morgan Chmielewski (9), Emma Lade (6), Madeline Guetzkow (3), Julia Carns (2), Stella Maass (2), Rylee Noerenberg (2), Lilly Wachholz (1) and Avery Studer (1).
The Crusaders got a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures – Lade (20), Carns (14), Chmielewski (13) and Guetzkow (10). Maass added eight, Noerenberg scored four and Wachholz finished with two.
Guetzkow nearly had a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds and was followed by Carns (5), Wachholz (4), Chmielewski (3), Noerenberg (3), Maass (3), Studer (2) and Lade (1).
Carns and Guetzkow both had three steals to lead the defense, while Chmielewski, Noerenberg and Studer each had two. Maass had one steal, Carns had a block and Guetzkow had a pair of blocks.
Mayer Lutheran 53 Belle Plaine 63
After defeating the Tigers 65-57 earlier in the year, the Crusaders knew Thursday’s matchup would be a tough one, and it was.
“Having beaten them previously, we expected them to come after us and they did,” said Gustin.
The Crusaders turned the ball over 22 times and gave up their most points all season in the 63-53 loss to Belle Plaine.
“We we turned the ball over too many times and didn’t play with the same defensive energy and intensity,” said Gustin.
A big part of the offensive surge from Belle Plaine came courtesy of Sarah Lenz, who finished with a game-high 24 points.
“She’s a gamer,” said Gustin. “She was going to put the team on her back and she did.”
Yet despite the Tigers leading for much of the game, the Crusaders fought back and nearly turned the tide. Getting the game within one score in the second half, Mayer Lutheran had a chance to swing the momentum in their favor, only for the Tigers to get a six point swing in the span of a few seconds.
“We felt we had them on the ropes and if we would have made that play, it would have been big,” said Gustin.
Lade led the scoring for the Crusaders with 16 and was followed by Chmielewski (14), Carns (13), Guetzkow (5), Wachholz (3) and Maass (2).
The Crusaders had five players grab five rebounds – Lade, Carns, Chmielewski, Guetzkow and Wachholz.
Maas led the team in assists and steals with four and seven, while Carns had four blocked shots.
While the Crusaders lost to Belle Plaine, they remain atop the Minnesota River Conference standings at 9-1 and are still in line to achieve their goals of winning the conference and the section. Should Mayer Lutheran defeat Sibley East and Tri-City United, they would win the MRC. And with matchups against section foes Lester Prairie and Heritage Christian in the final few weeks as well, the Crusaders could earn the No. 1 seed for the section tournament and home court advantage.
