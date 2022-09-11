Coaches: Head coach Brian Lundgren, assistant coach Megan Nelson, assistant coach Cole Cummings. This is Lundgren’s third year with the program (first two years as assistant). Megan and Cole are new to the program—both bring years of playing experience.
Captains: “Kassi Herrmann, Marsia Green and Jessica Tober are the three captains (all are seniors), so it’s no surprise that they are our leaders,” said Lundgren. “We only have one other senior – Lydia Beaver, so we are a young team.”
Season Outlook: The Crusaders are in a transition year with Central Public Schools taking over as host school for the girls soccer co-op which includes Central, Mayer Lutheran and new this season – Sibley East. The team is also a very young team with only four seniors.
“From a coaching perspective this is a wonderful group of young ladies who are supportive and extremely hard-working,” said Lundgren. :Our captains have done a terrific job of leading by example and encouraging our younger athletes. In terms of having players who ‘give their all’, it’s a coaches dream team.”
While they are young, the Crusaders feature numerous players that can make an impact. Offensively they are keyed by forwards Marsia Green (senior), and Bethany Daugs (eighth grade). The defensive unit is anchored by Ella Harms (So.), Kate Noll (Jr.), Natalie Johnson (Jr.), and Lydia Beaver (Sr.). The team also has a strong keeper returning in net.
“Holly Feist (junior) is as solid of a goalie as you will find,” said Lundgren. “She is agile, competitive and has a great work ethic. The team has great confidence in Holly. Senior midfielder Jessica Tober is another key contributor – one of our most consistent players—doesn’t always show up on scoresheet, but solidly plays both ends of the field by helping create offense and assisting defense. We have a great corps of younger players who are not only getting a lot of valuable playing experience, but are also contributing at a high level. Midfielders Josie Kamps (Freshman) and Kate Strickfaden (8th) continue to compile playing minutes…both are athletic, but their real strength is their soccer IQ and awareness on the field.”
Start to the season: Senior midfielder Kassi Herrmann had two goals versus United Christian Academy and one goal versus Hutchinson for 3 goals total on the season. She leads team with 13 shots on goal through three games.
Senior forward Marsia Green had one goal versus Hutchinson and has 12 shots on goal through three games.
