by James Stitt
The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team kicked off last week with a clutch win, defeating Minneapolis Patrick Henry 73-70.
“Monday was a tough win for us, as Patrick Henry hit a couple of late threes to get back to within two with a minute to play, but we hit our free throws at the right time to come away with a good road win,” said coach Keith Traska.
Marcus Johnson and Isaac Hahn held down the paint with 11 and 13 points respectively, while Abram Jopp and Connor Olsen were stellar on the perimeter with 14 and 24.
“Marcus and Isaac were great inside the paint, and Connor and Abram had some awesome shooting to get us the victory,” said Traska.
Olsen had 10 rebounds for the double-double, while Hahn had nine and Hoese grabbed seven. Hoese and Dylan Nelson led the team in assists with five each, while Hoese had four steals and a block to lead the defense.
The Crusaders hit nine three pointers on the night, with Olsen tallying four, Jopp and Hahn knocking down two each and Isaac Schmutzer scoring one.
Mayer Lutheran 49 Le Sueur-Henderson 53
The Crusaders nearly erased a nine-point halftime deficit when taking on the Giants, but fell just short of the comeback. Jan. 25
“Tuesday was a tough loss for us, we had a slow start against LSH, and then made a great come back in the second half,” said Traska. “We were within one and had a steal, but couldn’t finish the layup. Le Sueur made enough free throws at the end to hold us off despite a much better second half.
Hahn led the team in scoring with 14 points and was followed by Josiah Clark (8), Hoese (7), Olsen (7), Jopp (6), Nelson (5) and Johnson (2). Hahn also had 11 rebounds to earn the double-double, while Hoese had six assists and Nelson had four. Jopp had three steals, Hoese had two and Clark had one and a block.
“Isaac Hahn had a nice double-double for us, and Ty lead the way in assists and did a great job attacking and dishing for us,” said Traska. “Our defense did a great job of holding their leading scorer to two points, but their big guys played well on the inside, Bishop especially.”
Mayer Lutheran 57 Blake 71
The Crusaders kept pace with the Bears in the second half, with each team scoring 34, but Blake’s 14 point halftime lead was too much to overcome.
“Friday we were home against Blake, and ran into one of the toughest teams we have seen all year,” said Traska. “No. 11 was a game changer for them. Ty Hoese and Abram Jopp played really well for us, and kept up a good fight for most of the game. But the length and athleticism of Blake ended up being too much for us. I’m proud of the effort our guys put in, they gave everything they had in this game.”
Hoese and Jopp led the scoring with 16 and 12, and were followed by Olsen (8), Johnson (7), Nelson (4), Hahn (2), Clark (2), Jack Grimsley (2) and Levi Hahn (2). Nelson had four assists to lead the team, while Isaac Hahn and Marcus Johnson had nine and seven rebounds. Isaac Hahn also had two blocks, Johnson had one and a steal, Hoese had three steals and a block.
