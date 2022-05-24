The Mayer Lutheran softball team won five of their seven contests last week, moving to an 8-9 record on the year by splitting a pair of doubleheaders while defeating two section opponents.
Mayer Lutheran vs. NorwoOd Young America
The Crusaders bounced back from a 12-2 loss in game one of a doubleheader with clutch hits down the stretch, scoring a run in each of the final three innings to earn the 6-5 win with a walk-off.
Mayer Lutheran rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third inning with big hits from Maddi Saulsbury and Chloe Wulf, as Saulsbury plated Chloe Maetzold with a double and Wulf hit a two-run homerun on the next pitch.
Rylee Noerenberg, Saulsbury and Wulf would later load the bases leading to an RBI from Shelby Buhr giving the Crusaders a 4-3 lead, then Noerenberg plated Sarah Klinkner in the sixth to knot the game at 5-5 following a pair of runs from the Raiders. In the seventh, Shelby Buhr walked, Mari Buhr singled and Julia Maetzold walked to load the bases, leading to the game-winning score coming on a walk to Chloe Maetzold.
The Crusaders’ patience at the plate paid off as shown by a bases loaded walk winning the game, while Mayer Lutheran also tallied eight walks in the win – Saulsbury, Wulf, Shelby Buhr, Mari Buhr, Julia Maetzold, Klinkner, Chloe Maetzold and Ellie Shipler. Julia Maetzold had two hits (one double), Saulsbury had a double, Wulf had a homerun, Mari Buhr and Chloe Maetzold each had one hit.
Mayer Lutheran 9
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 4
Outside of one tough inning, it was all Mayer Lutheran Thursday, as the Crusaders scored nine run on 10 hits, shutting the opposition out in all but one inning.
Wulf struck out nine in seven innings with just six hits allowed, with six of her innings allowing no runs.
The bottom of the lineup came up big in the win, as Julia Maetzold, Shelby Buhr, Bella Karels, Shipler and Chloe Maetzold combined for seven hits and all seven RBIs. Julia Maetzold, Shelby Buhr and Chloe Maetzold each had two hits to go with two RBIs each, while Karels had one hit and Shipler had an RBI. Saulsbury had two hits in the win and Wulf had one. Saulsbury and Julia Maetzold each had a double, while Emery Henning and Maili Buttenhoff each had a stolen base.
Mayer Lutheran vs. Southwest Christian
The Crusaders got several more clutch hits to earn the win in game on over the Stars Friday, with a three-run rally in the seventh inning giving them a 6-4 victory. Saulsbury and Wulf both singled to get things started, before Mari Buhr, Julia Maetzold and Karels got three consecutive hits to drive in three runs to earn the win.
Wulf and Henning each had two hits, while Julia Maetzold had two RBIs on a double and Mari Buhr also drove in two runs on one hit. Karels had a hit and an RBI, Chloe Maetzold had a hit and Saulsbury scored three runs on a hit and a walk.
Wulf earned the win with seven strikeouts and three earned runs in seven innings.
The Crusaders tried to overcome one tough inning in game two against the Stars, but fell just one-run shy of tying the game in an 11-10 loss. After giving up seven runs in the second inning to fall behind 8-2, the Crusaders rallied with eight runs in the next two innings but a three-run rally by the Stars gave Southwest Christian the win.
Shipler, Saulsbury, Mari Buhr and Julia Maetzold each had two hits in the loss, while Wulf, Buhr and Klinkner had one each, with Klinkner tallying a double. Klinkner had three RBIs, while Mari Buhr and Karels both had two and Julia Maetzold had one.
Mayer Lutheran 6
West Lutheran 4
The Crusaders overcame a 2-0 deficit to score six runs in the final three innings to earn the win over West Lutheran, a team that sits one spot ahead of them in the section QRF standings.
Chloe Maetzold drove in Julia Maetzold and Karels on a single to right field to tie the game in the fourth, then Karels plated Saulsbury in the fifth to give the Crusaders a one-run lead. Then in the sixth, Wulf put the ball in play, leading to a series of errors that saw Wulf, Saulsbury and Chloe Maetzold all cross the plate to give the Crusaders a 6-2 cushion.
Chloe Maetzold had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders, While Saulsbury also had a pair of hits. Wulf, Mari Buhr, Julia Maetzold and Karels each had one hit in the win.
Wulf struck out eight in seven innings to earn the win on the mound.
Mayer Lutheran 4 Braham 0
The Crusaders capped off the week with a win despite being outhit 10-3, with Wulf pitching a shutout in seven innings with nine strikeouts.
Mayer Lutheran scored what proved to be the winning run in the first inning, when Wulf drove in a run after walks to Chloe Maetzold, Shipler and Saulsbury loaded the bases. The Crusaders padded the lead in the sixth when Karels singled and Chloe Maetzold was hit by a pitch, leading to an RBI double by Saulsbury. A walk to Wulf kept the rally alive, then two wild pitches scored two more runs to put the final score at 4-0.
Saulsbury had one hit and an RBI, Wulf had an RBI, Julia Maetzold and Karels each had one hit. Shipler drew three walks and Chloe Maetzold had two, while Saulsbury, Wulf, Mari Buhr and Henning each had one.
