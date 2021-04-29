The Mayer Lutheran softball team seems to be making up for lost time this season. After missing the season last year and not recording any stats with the fields empty, the Crusaders look like they are trying to get two season’s worth of runs in this year, tallying 43 runs in four games this last week.
“We’ve been very pleased with how we have been hitting the ball and getting on base,” said coach Kris Gustin.
The Crusaders kicked off a busy week with a 15-1 win over Southwest Christian, with nine players crossing the plate. Rylee Noerenberg scored three runs to lead the team, while Maddi Saulsbury, Chloe Kirt, Shelby Buhr and Chloe Maetzold each scored two runs. Emery Henning, Danica Martin, Avery Studer and Rachel Kelzer each scored one.
Noerenberg, and Kirt both had three RBIs on one hit each, while Kelzer batted in two runners on a hit. Saulsbury scored one runner on one hit, while Henning and Sarah Klinkner each had one RBI. Buhr and Chloe Maetzold each had one hit.
“We hit the ball really well that game,” said Gustin.
Kirt earned the win in five innings with eight strikeouts and no earned runs.
Mayer Lutheran
vs. Sibley East
The Crusaders split a doubleheader against Sibley East on Thursday, winning 12-7 before dropping the second game 12-9.
“It was your typical softball doubleheader, we made the plays and they had the miscues in the first game, the it flipped in game two,” said Gustin.
In the first game, the Crusaders had to crawl out of a 4-0 hole and pulled out the win by scoring 10 runs in the final four innings.
Down 4-2 in the fourth, the Crusaders made their move to take over the game. Studer singled and Kelzer reached base on a bunt, but the rally looked to have stalled after back-to-back outs. But with the top of the order up, Mayer Lutheran got big hits to score five runs with two outs. Saulsbury, Kirt and Buhr hit three consecutive doubles to plate four runs before Martin batted in one run to put Mayer Lutheran up 7-5, a lead they would not relinquish.
Studer and Kelzer were big again in the fifth inning, giving the top of the order a chance to bat with the bases loaded with no outs. Studer and Kelzer both singled, then Klinkner walked, turning it over to the 1-2-3 hitters in Noerenberg, Saulsbury and Kirt, who have been stellar this year at the plate. Each batter then earned an RBI in various ways to double the lead to 10-5.
“They are all good hitters, smart hitters, they make contact and get on base for us,” said Gustin.
The Crusaders added two more runs for good measure later in the game, with Noerenberg getting on base to score off of a Kirt single. Buhr then walked and Martin singled to set up a bases loaded walk to Julia Maetzold to put the final score at 12-7.
Saulsbury, Kirt and Kelzer each had three hits in the win and had eight RBIs between them. Noerenberg, Martin and Studer each had two hits, while Buhr had one. Noerenberg, Buhr and Julia Maetzold each had one RBI. Kirt earned the complete game win in seven innings on the mound.
In game two, the Crusaders almost pulled off the late rally again, with a five-run inning in the fifth that had them overcome a 7-3 deficit, the Wolverines were able to pound out a few more runs to retake the lead and earn the 12-9 win.
Down 7-3, Martin kicked off the rally with a lead-off double, then Bree Noerenberg singled and both runners scored when Studer reached base on a bunt. Kelzer walked to set up a two-RBI double from Rylee Noerenberg and an RBI double from Kirt that put Mayer Lutheran up 8-7.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the Wolverines had five more runs in them and the comeback fell just short.
Rylee Noerenberg, Kirt and Studer each had two hits, while Buhr, Martin, Kelzer, Bree Noerenberg and Abby Maetzold each had one. Studer led the team with three RBIs, while Kirt and Rylee Noerenberg each had two and Abby Maetzold had one.
Mayer Lutheran 7 Bethlehem Academy 4
The Crusaders then capped off the week with a big win over a section opponent, limiting errors while getting stellar pitching and timely hits.
“That was our best game this year, we got timely hits and we bounced back,” said Gustin. “All in all it was a real win for us.”
Rylee Noerenberg scattered four hits across 5-2/3 innings to shutout the opposition for four innings and allow only one run in five innings. She also helped her cause on the mound by scoring a run in the first inning to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.
And when Bethlehem Academy scored four runs late in the game, the Crusaders’ bats woke up and found six runs in the final two innings to earn the win.
Martin singled and Abby Maetzold joined her on base, then scored on a singles from Kelzer and an error. Klinkner then drove in Kelzer on an RBI single to put the Crusaders up 4-1 after Bethlehem Academy knotted the game at 1-1.
Then after the game was tied once again, the Crusaders batted in three more runs in the seventh inning. Kirt and Buhr singled to start the inning, then Martin batted in the first run of the rally. After a walk to Abby Maetzold, Kelzer drove in two more runs on a double to put the final score at 7-4, as Kirt shut down Bethelehem Academy in the bottom half of the inning to clinch the win.
Kirth had three hits, Martin and Kelzer each had two, while Rylee Noerenberg, Saulsbury, Buhr and Klinkner each had one. Kelzer led the team with three RBIs, Martin and Klinkner each had one.
After going 3-1 on the week, the Crusaders move to 3-3 on the season.
“We’re inexperienced and young, but it’s a good start for us and we’re excited,” said Gustin.
