The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team lost a lot of height and experience in last year’s graduating class, but the Crusaders continue to plug away in the paint, this time in a win over Norwood Young America.

“We’ve just got to get there in different ways, obviously we had that [size] advantage last year,” said coach Kris Gustin. “When they switched to man, we were able to get some good screens and some cuts. We moved well without the ball, and as long as we’re patient, good things happen. Mads does a good job driving, Danica uses her body well and we still feel like [scoring inside is] important. And we’ve added the Keavenys who give us an outside game as well, which I think opens things up for us. It gives us a good balance. Last year we were really pounding the ball inside and Emma [Lade] was really our only three point shooter, and that’s changed this year and I think that’s a really good thing for us.”

Load comments