The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team lost a lot of height and experience in last year’s graduating class, but the Crusaders continue to plug away in the paint, this time in a win over Norwood Young America.
“We’ve just got to get there in different ways, obviously we had that [size] advantage last year,” said coach Kris Gustin. “When they switched to man, we were able to get some good screens and some cuts. We moved well without the ball, and as long as we’re patient, good things happen. Mads does a good job driving, Danica uses her body well and we still feel like [scoring inside is] important. And we’ve added the Keavenys who give us an outside game as well, which I think opens things up for us. It gives us a good balance. Last year we were really pounding the ball inside and Emma [Lade] was really our only three point shooter, and that’s changed this year and I think that’s a really good thing for us.”
Danica Martin led all scorers with 17 points, nine coming from the free throw line, while Madeline Guetzkow had 13 and Clara Keaveny had 13. Guetzkow, Danica Martin and Stella Maass were strong getting to the rim, while the Keavenys tallied four three’s (Clara had three, Izzy had one, Guetzkow also had one).
“It wasn’t just me who was able to get open, it was my teammates passing the ball around, sharing the ball, getting open shots,” said Danica Martin. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have had as many points as I had today. I think we played good, we played together as a team, we played as one, we had good communication, we passed the ball, shared the ball and got open shots.”
The Crusaders had a tough task in defending a strong Raider team, including a good post player in Norah Erickson, who had double digit points in the first half. Without the height advantage in the paint, the Crusaders have had to adjust, but they have still been successful, like when they held a NYA team to just 40 points.
“Defensively we just had to play smarter, get to know our positions more and focus on our individual skills,” said Danica Martin.
A 26-23 game at halftime and closely contested throughout, the Crusaders were able to pull away late with a 56-40 win to keep their unbeaten streak in the MRC alive.
“I’m just really proud of how hard the girls played defensively tonight,” said Gustin. “We made a couple of adjustments, the girls responded well and I thought it was a nice win for us. Central is a good team, they’re well coached and they’ve got some talent.”
Martin finished the game with a double-double, tallying 17 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks.
“I know I’m not the the tallest and biggest player, but I try to draw the defense to me and get open shots for my teammates, get the good looks and open shots for them,” she said.
Guetzkow neared a double-double as well with 13 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Izzy Keaveny had seven rebounds and Stella Maass had four steals.
300 wins
With the victory over Norwood Young America, Kris Gustin earned his 300th win as a girls basketball coach.
“It just means I’m old, that’s what it means, and it means that I’m about 300 behind Gary Lembcke,” said Gustin, mentioning the high win total of the Central girls basketball coach. “It feels good. It’s a testament to the talent we’ve had here. We try to work hard just to put the right tools in their hands and give them the opportunity to be successful, and then the girls have got to execute. I’m proud of these girls. They jokingly said to me that the reason they lost to Minnehaha was because they wanted me to do it in my hometown. It’s a testament to the talent we’ve had here and the longevity.”
The Crusaders have been to the state tournament the last 2 years and numerous section championships. Going along with those title games are impressive wins like the upset over Minnehaha Academy a few years back.
“[The wins] all fade into memory,” Gustin said of picking a win that sticks out. “We were Class AA for a long time, then when we moved into Class A we got some longer playoff runs. Obviously going to state is every coach’s dream. We’ve been able to do that the last 2 years. A few years ago we picked up Minnehaha on our schedule and we were able to beat them at our place in a year where they went and won the state title. There are a lot of wins over the years, there are a lot of losses over the years too. As a coach you always seem to remember the losses more.”
Mayer Lutheran has certainly made a name for itself in volleyball with all of the section titles and state championships, but the girls basketball program has started to become a powerhouse as well, with back-to-back section championships and a No. 1 ranking earlier this year.
“We have athletes, and certainly we’ve had a lot of success and coach Grimsley is a really good coach who gets the most out of her athletes,” Gustin said. “She’s been a great mentor over the years and we’ve talked a lot of coaching. I hope they love playing both [sports], that’s my goal. We want multi-sport athletes. I think it makes better people and that’s ultimately what we want. We want them to leave our school better young women of Christ.”
