After what happened to be the final whistle of the season, the Mayer Lutheran football team stood victorious after an undefeated season that saw a lot of ups and downs. The Crusaders quickly shifted from celebrating a victory to thanking their senior class and their thoughts turned to their defensive coordinator as well.
“We played awesome for the seniors and everyone was motivated for coach Zupke,” said Ty Hoese. “We ran the ball, threw the ball, our defense was awesome, so it was a great team win, a great way to end the season.”
The Crusaders had to deal with a delayed season due to COVID-19, illness and the loss of their defensive coordinator for the last three games. And if that was not enough adversity to throw at Mayer Lutheran, they found out a couple of days before the Section 4A semifinal game, that regardless of a win, their season would be done as all high school sports were halted due to the pandemic.
“I told them, this is strange, we’ve got to close the door here on the season, and it was so different, we even put away some of the pads and stuff, so it was a very unusual feeling,” coach Dean Aurich said. “In a way it motivated us to be honest, in fact the last three games we told them you got to play hard because this could be the last game of the season, so in a way it motivated us.”
On Friday night, just has been the case the rest of the season, the Crusaders put the adversity aside to take care of business when they hit the field.
“Sometimes at practice, we’ve been struggling with focus, but when the lights come on, everyone gets into the zone and we just play really hard,” said Hoese.
No. 1 seeded Mayer Lutheran put three touchdowns on the board in the first quarter and cruised to a 47-0 victory over No. 5 seeded Upsala/Swanville Area. The potent offense showed off their balance with five different players scoring touchdowns. Hoese threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, while Sam Dennis, Cole Stuedeman and Tyler Neitzel also scored on the ground. Dennis also caught a touchdown pass and Teigan Martin caught another.
“We have great athletes all over the field, from up front, to our running backs, to our receivers,” said Hoese. “We’re so balanced that it’s really hard for defenses to stop. We can go anywhere at anytime and that plays to our advantage.”
The 47 points were more than enough as the defense delivered their third shutout of the season.
“This defense is nasty,” said Hoese. “Coach Zupke puts together a great game plan every game and everyone just does their job. Everyone works hard, the shutout is our biggest goal and we just work to get that every week.”
The Crusaders have had a lot of talented players come through their program over the years, but this squad put together something no one else has – an undefeated season.
“[We have] a lot of 188, 190, 200 pound athletes that are good and they are finesse athletes, this group just has more finesse than any other group,”said Aurich. “You’ve got Teigan Martin who is a Division I tight end, Ty Hoese is just a great quarterback and we can throw anything at him, and he does it, then all of these running backs that are just great. In a way it’s a blessing. We got them all at the right time. We just pray that we can get another season out of if without COVID. We are so steady at different spots, if they stop something, we have talent somewhere else. That’s why it is such an unusual group.”
Boasting such a talented group, no other really had a chance to test the Crusaders in 2020, as shown by their margins of victory. Mayer Lutheran averaged 40 points per game while allowing only four. In a year defined by inconsistency, the Crusaders were steady the entire year thanks to their efforts in the offseason.
“We had guys coming in the weight room at 5 am in the morning all summer long,” said Hoese.
That work continued despite the season being delayed, then restarted and eventually shut down. No matter what the obstacle, the Crusaders overcame it.
“We’ve had real big challenges this year,” said Aurich. “But our juniors and seniors this year, the junior class is really talented and our seniors have worked well with them this year, so we just hope we get a chance next year to go further than this if we can.”
And while the Crusades will not get a chance to play in the section championship or play at the state tournament, they enjoyed their time together and accomplished their goal of an undefeated season.
“This year has been hard for everyone, with the COVID stuff, with the delay of the season, but we have such a great family environment,” said Hoese. “We are all brothers. [To have the] first undefeated season in school history, that’s just awesome and I just couldn’t play with anyone else. I love these guys.”
