The Mayer Lutheran football team had a rough go of it Thursday night when taking on Lester Prairie, falling 16-0 to the Bulldogs.
“Lester Prairie has a very strong steady senior led team,” said coach Dean Aurich. “They were the pre-season pick to win the district and they sealed the district championship with a win over us. Their overall physical play kept them in control of the entire game.”
The Crusaders had their lowest rushing total of the season, falling just shy of a 100 yard effort with 94 yards on the ground. Jack Grimsley tallied 65 yards on 10 carries and Levi Hahn ran for 29 yards on six carries.
Hahn completed seven passes for 74 yards – three completions to Grimsley for 20 yards, two to Mason Neitzel for 13, one to Blake Aurich for 31 yards and one to Josiah Clark for 10 yards.
Neitzel led the defense with nine tackles and Blake Aurich had five. Grimsley, Carson Gutknecht, Michael Corey, Brayden Bury and Hahn each had three tackles. Ben Bonk and Clark each had two tackles. Marcus Johnson, Sam Shipler and Michael Woestehoff each had one.
The Crusaders host Cleveland Oct. 19 to close out the regular season.
“Looks like we will earn the No. 2 or 3 seed in our section - depending on the GFW versus St. Clair game and our Cleveland game,” said Dean Aurich.
