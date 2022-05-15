The Mayer Lutheran softball team competed in a pair of Minnesota River Conference doubleheaders last week, falling to a Belle Plaine team on a 10 game win streak before splitting with Tri-City United.
Mayer Lutheran vs. Tri-City United
After being limited to just one run over the first five innings (an RBI double by Maddi Saulsbury that scored Chloe Maetzold), the Crusaders erupted for four runs in the sixth inning to clinch a victory over the Titans.
Much like their late rally against Lester Prairie a few days prior that saw the Crusaders score six runs when down to their last out, Mayer Lutheran belted out four runs with two outs. Abby Maetzold reached base to get the rally started, then Chloe Maetzold singled and Rylee Noerenberg hit an RBI double to plate the two Maetzolds and give the Crusaders the lead. Sarah Klinkner the singled to score Noerenberg, Chloe Wulf singled to keep the rally alive and Shelby Buhr put the ball in play to score pinch runner Maili Buttenhoff in what proved to be the winning run, as TCU would get a pair of runs back to put the final score at 5-4 in favor of Mayer Lutheran.
Chloe Maetzold had two hits to lead the Crusaders, while Noerenberg, Saulsburg, Klinker, Wulf and Shelby Buhr each had one. Wulf drew three walks and Julia Maetzold had one. Noerenberg drove on two runs, while Saulsbury and Klinker also had one RBI each.
Wulf earned the win on the mound in seven innings with just three earned runs.
In the other game of the doubleheader, the Crusaders managed to keep pace with the Titans in terms of hits (both teams had 10), but numerous errors led to seven unearned runs.
Noerenberg, Wulf and Abby Maetzold each had two hits, while Shelby Buhr, Mari Buhr, Julia Maetzold and Bela Karels each had one. Wulf drove in two runs with a homerun, while Julia and Abby Maetzold each had one RBI, and Noerenberg had a triple.
Mayer Lutheran vs. Belle Plaine
The Crusaders faced a tough conference opponent in Belle Plaine May 3, a team that has only lost to the No. 1 ranked Class AA team Le Sueur-Henderson. The Tigers swept the Crusaders with wins of 14-4 and 13-2.
In game one,Wulf hit her fourth homerun of the year, while Noerenberg also had a hit and an RBI. Saulsbury, Julia Maetzold and Abby Maetzold each had a hit in the game as well.
In game two, Noerenberg had one hit, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored to lead the Crusader offense, while Wulf had a hit and an RBI. Emery Henning had a run scored in the game with a walk, as did Saulsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.