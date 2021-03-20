The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a trio of wins, including a pair of victories over ranked teams. The Crusaders kicked off the week with a 91-63 win over No. 8 Mountain Iron-Buhl March 8, then defeated No. 6 (Class AA) Minnehaha Academy 66-49 March 9 before knocking off section foe Heritage Christian Academy 67-56 to earn the No. 1 seed for the postseason.
The No. 5 ranked Crusaders started the final week of the regular season by pulling away from Mountain Iron-Buhl in the second half. Mayer Lutheran led by just two at the break before pouring on 54 points in the second half to win by 28.
The Crusaders seemingly could not miss, shooting 60 percent from the field and 57 percent from beyond the arc. Mayer Lutheran also outrebounded their opponents 33 to 22 while forcing 21 turnovers to score 19 points in transition.
Emma Lade netted a trio of three-pointers on the way to a team-high 28 points, while Julia Carns scored 21, Morgan Chmielewski tallied 17 and Lilly Wachholz finished with 11. Stella Maass and Madeline Guetzkow each had six and Abby Maetzold added two.
Chmielewski earned a double-double with 10 assists and Lade had nine. Also tallying assists were Maass (3), Carns (3), Guetzkow (2), Rylee Noerenberg (2), Wachholz (1) and Avery Studer (1).
Wachholz led the team with eight rebounds and was followed by Carns (7), Chmielewski (7), Lade (6), Maass (2), Guetzkow (2) and Danica Martin (1).
Chmielewski and Maass combined for seven steals, while Lade, Wachholz, Guetzkow and Noerenberg each had one.
Mayer Lutheran 66 Minnehaha Academy 49
While the Crusaders did not shoot as well when taking on the fifth ranked team in Class AA, the Crusaders overcame the 36 percent shooting night by grabbing double the rebounds (50 to 22) and made 11 more free throw attempts in the win. Lade led the rebounding effort with 13 and was followed by Chmielewski (12), Carns (9), Wachholz (6), Maass (5), Martin (2), Noerenberg (2) and Guetzkow (1).
Lade led the team in scoring with 18 and was followed by Carns (13), Chmielewski (9), Guetzkow (9), Wachholz (6), Maass (4), Martin (4) and Noerenberg (3).
Lade had a team-high four assists and Carns had three, while Wachholz, Maass and Noerenberg each had two. Chmielewski and Guetzkow each had one.
Carns and Maas combined for six steals, Chmielewski had two and Lade had one. Carns had one block in the win.
Mayer Lutheran 67 Heritage Christian Academy 56
The shooting percentage went back up when taking on section foe Heritage Christian Academy, with the Crusaders netting 46 percent of their shots, but where Mayer Lutheran really stood out was on defense. The Crusaders had 15 steals while forcing 27 turnovers, scoring 19 off of turnovers to get the important win to earn the No. 1 seed. Carns led the team with four steals and was followed by Chmielewski (3), Maass (3), Lade (2), Wachholz (2) and Noerenberg (1).
Carns and Chmielewski both scored 16 points to lead the Crusaders, followed by Lade (15), Wachholz (9), Noerenberg (4), Maass (4) and Guetzkow (3).
Wachholz led the team in assists with seven and was followed by Lade (6), Chmielewski (4), Maass (3), Carns (1), Noerenberg (1) and Guetzkow (1).
Carns was the leading rebounder (7) and was followed by Chmielewski (6), Noerenberg (5), Guetzkow (4), Wachholz (4), Lade (3) and Maass (3).
Section 4A Tournament
The Mayer Lutheran girls earned a No. 1 seed and a first round bye in the Section 4A Tournament, hosting No. 8 Liberty Classical Academy or No. 9 Pact Charter March 20. The winner then moves on to the March 23 section semifinal, with the championship set for March 25.
