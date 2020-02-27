The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team is looking to play the role of spoiler this postseason and they got the perfect warmup last week. On Feb. 18, the Crusaders traveled to Jordan and handed the Hubmen their first and only conference loss on their homecourt. The 79-70 win for the Crusaders meant that even though Jordan would end up with the conference title, their chances at a perfect 14-0 season in the Minnesota River Conference ended at the hands of Mayer Lutheran.
The Crusaders jumped out to a nine-point lead at the break (36-27) and went shot-for-shot with the Hubmen in the second half in a 43-43 duel that saw Mayer Lutheran hold on to the lead and the win.
Jordan could not handle Teigan Martin Tuesday night, with the sophomore pouring in a game-high 36 points. Sean Buchanan added 15 and Tyler Neitzel scored eight. Also scoring for the Crusaders – Eli Johnson (6), Riley Krueger (5), Jacob Pallas (4), Ty Hoese (2), Connor Olsen (2) and Brady Harnung (1).
The Crusaders then had a tough outing when hosting Christ’s Household of Faith Feb. 20, losing 82-51. Krueger and Buchanan led the team with 11 and 10 points respectively. Also scoring – Hoese (8), Neitzel (5), Austin Crown (4), Harnung (4), Olsen (3), Pallas (2), Elijah Jopp (2) and Isaac Hahn (2).
Mayer Lutheran then bounced back in the season finale the following day by doubling-up Sibley East, winning 66-34 to take third place in the MRC. The Crusaders scored 33 points in each half while limiting the Wolverines to 19 and 15 points.
Pallas led the team in scoring with 16 points, while Hoese and Neitzel each had 10. Also scoring – Olsen (7), Buchanan (7), Krueger (6), Jopp (5), Johnson (3) and Caleb Olsen (2).
The Crusaders finish the regular season with a 12-14 record, but have won seven of the last nine games after getting a pair of senior guards back, leading to a No. 3 seed for the Section 2A Tournament. The Crusaders host No. 6 Cedar Mountain Feb. 29, with the winner traveling to St. Peter March 5 for a 7:45 meeting with either No. 2 New Ulm, No. 7 G-F-W or No. 10 Sleepy Eye.
