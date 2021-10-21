At 6 foot, 7 inches, Teigan Martin is a big target for his quarterback Ty Hoese, so when the Crusader quarterback was scrambling Thursday night, looking for a hole in the Lester Prairie defense, his eyes went to Martin and found the senior tight end in the back of the endzone for a 10 yard touchdown.
While the Division I recruit being a big target is a benefit for his quarterback, it is a nightmare for opposing passers when the drop back and see Martin bearing down on them. Just like the ball finding a way into Martin’s hands on offense, the defensive end was a magnet for the ball when he leapt up to block a screen pass, with the ball deflecting off his helmet before he secured it for a 35 yard pick six to put Mayer Lutheran up 32-0 just one play into the second quarter. Martin finished with two catches, 33 yards and a touchdown on offense, while snagging one pass on defense for the 35 interception touchdown.
While Martin made some great catches in Thursday night’s 39-8 win, he was not the only receiving threat rolled out by Mayer Lutheran, as the quarterback duo of Hoese and Conner Olsen completed eight passes to six receivers. Abram Jopp somehow hauled in a pass while perfectly covered for a 41 yard catch, Elijah Jopp caught one pass for 45 yards, Cole Neitzel had a 20 yard grab, Dylan Nelson earned a 12 yard catch, Caden Robbins had 8 yards on two receptions and Martin had two catches for 33 yards. Hoese completed six passes, 151 yards and a touchdown, while Olsen completed two passes for eight yards to go along with a 15 yard run that had the bench on their feet when he eluded a defender with a quick cut.
Nelson led the ground game with 79 yards on seven carries (11.3 yards per carry) with three scores. Cole Neitzel had 34 yards on six carries (5.7) and a score, Jack Grimsley rushed for 16 yards and Nate Pawelk had 6 yards rushing. The ground game accounted for 150 yards and the passing game tallied 159 yards in the balance effort.
Isaac Hahn led the team in tackles with seven, while Chris Corrigan, Robbins and Elijah Jopp each had six. Conner Olsen had five and was followed by Tyler Neitzel (4), Abram Jopp (3), Michael Corey (3), Cole Neitzel (3), Nelson (2), Levi Hahn (2), Chad Heinlein (1), Martin (1), Pawelk (1) and Gavin Lofgren (1).
Connor Olsen had one forced fumble and Cole Neitzel had an interception.
The Crusaders traveled to Cleveland Oct. 20 for the season finale.
