Waterville-Elysian-Morristown scored first, but the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team scored a lot more in a 54-24 win Nov. 30, as the No. 4 ranked Crusaders moved to 3-0 on the season.
Mayer Lutheran was dominant inside, shooting 62 percent from inside the arc while scoring 48 points in the paint and outrebounding the Buccaneers 37-21 in the win. They also turned defense into offense with 16 points scored off turnovers and 22 points in transition.
Emma Lade and Madeline Guetzkow led the scoring effort with 26 combined points (14 and 12), while Danica Martin added eight. Also scoring for the Crusaders was Stella Maass (4), Julia Carns (4), Avery Studer (3), Marley Martin (3), Abigail Maetzold (2), Amber Hoese (2) and Shelby Buhr (2).
Danica Martin and Carns led the rebounding effort with seven and six, while Carns had four blocks and Abigail Maetzold had one.
Carns also had a team-high in assists with four, while Guetzkow, Lade and Lilly Wachholz each had three.
