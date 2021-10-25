The Crusaders have had a stellar year, earning their 20th victory Oct. 11 with a 3-0 win over Big Lake. While they have seen lots of success, they are still learning every night, and Monday night was no different.
“My goal for my team and our coaching staff is to learn something each night we play about our team that can help us for postseason, win or lose a match,” said Grimsley. “Today we did win but learned many things about the team. Our performance was rocky and a roller coaster ride all filled in three sets.”
Mayer Lutheran won 25-12, 25-18 and 25-21, but the story of the game goes beyond the scoreboard.
“Big Lake came out and continued to keep pressure on the Crusaders and we did not perform as well consistently as we have in the past,” said Grimsley. “We did have several areas of play look crisp, but just not consistent. This match will teach the team to come every day with energy and focus. As we start to look at the end of the season coming quickly it will be exciting to start and turn on the postseason plan.”
Lilly Wachholz led the team with 15 kills, Gabby Wachholz had nine, Julia Carns had five, Madeline Guetzkow had four, Anika Jilek had one and Amber Hoese had one.
Emma Lade dished out 26 assists and Guetzkow had seven.
Lilly Wachholz led the team with 10 digs and was followed by Gabby Wachholz (8), Brooke Sauter (6), Lade (5), Guetzkow (4) and Hoese (1).
Lilly Wachholz and Carns both had three blocks.
