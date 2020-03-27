With March rolling around and April just around the corner, students participating in spring sports start to build their excitement to getting outside and on the field. But just as practices started, they were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a little bit of disappointment - we started practice this week and were excited, but that bubble burst,” Mayer Lutheran softball coach Kris Gustin said.
The Crusaders had just gotten back to practice when the changes started happening. Professional and collegiate athletic organizations started to postpone or cancel activities. Then, the Minnesota State High School League limited attendance at games and participation for athletes, only to outright cancel the state basketball tournaments and postpone the spring season.
“You’re heart goes out to the kids, they are missing out on something they love,” said Gustin. “We don’t want to put anyone at risk, so it’s the right thing to do, but it is disappointing.”
Under the March 17 rules handed down by the MSHSL, coaches and directors may not have in-person contact with participants, require participants to gather together or require any workouts or skills training through March 27.
The changes imposed on spring athletes have come with a big slice of irony. In years past, late snowfalls have forced delays to the season and even forced all matchups to be played as doubleheaders. But this season, the weather had seemingly finally cooperated and the players may have been able to avoid a shortened season with the snow all but gone in mid March. But now the fields sit empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is kind of ironic that the year it feels like we can hold practice outside and start games on time, we’re held hostage by the virus,” Gustin said.
So while the fields look ready for play, they sit empty. The classrooms are quiet and the usual excitement of spring time has been replaced by quiet and empty places.
“It’s kind of surreal, I feel like I am a minor character in a dystopian novel,” said Gustin.
The COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious issue that transcends everyday activities like classes and sports, worrying about the little things seems small in times when the world is in an unprecedented time. But at the same time, it is those little things that bring comfort. So when classes and athletics resume, those little things will not be taken for granted.
“I had a student tell me, ‘I will never again complain about having school again,” Gustin said.
