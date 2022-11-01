The Mayer Lutheran football team capped off the regular season with a 35-15 win over Cleveland Oct. 19, holding a 35-3 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“Overall we did very well,” said Jack Grimsley. “I think penalties are our main challenge right now. Our defense held up very well, we’ve got a lot of little things to fix, but if we can fix those up, we can be really good.”

Load comments