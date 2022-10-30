The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team kicked off the Chaska Tournament with 2-0 wins over Blaine and Bethlehem Academy, defeating the Bengals 25-10, 25-18 and the Cardinals 25-16, 25-21.
“Great start to the day with Blaine and Bethlehem Academy,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “It is so important to start strong on the long tournament days as you want to give yourself the opportunity to be in the top four and then anything can happen if you are playing at a high level. The Crusaders did not make many mistakes and took advantage of the other teams errors. It is a fine tuning for the upcoming post season.
The Crusaders overcame a slow start to get revenge on the No. 7AAAA ranked Hawks, besting a Chaska team that had beaten them 3-1 just a few weeks prior.
“Great, awesome win for the Crusaders,” said Grimsley. “This is how we should be performing at this time in the season.”
While Mayer Lutheran would end up winning, things did not look good early on as the Crusaders lost set one 25-13.
“We were slow and Chaska is very fast,” said Grimsley. “We talked about being ready for the speed but didn’t catch up until the second set. The Crusaders struggled in serve receive and putting the ball down.”
Mayer Lutheran quickly put the first set behind them and won set two 25-22.
“The team decided we did not want to play this way and really buckled down on defense,” said Grimsley. “The Crusaders were able to pick up the tempo and control our side of the net. The Crusaders became extremely scrappy and picked up 19 digs with 2 blocks and several times where our front line slowed the ball down with some great touches. Chaska did not go away and made a few errors at the end that the Crusaders capitalized on. Our setters were able to get everyone involved while Amber and Gabby led with 3 kills each. Madeline played great defense and led with 8 digs.”
Mayer Lutheran then capped off the win with a 15-11 victory in set three to defeat a top 10 opponent from the largest class in the state.
“Crusaders started out strong and held a 3-4 point lead the entire set,” Grimsley said. “The Crusaders were in rhythm and were able to control our side of the net the entire set. We had 10 kills and 23 digs. There were many, many long rallies. It was an awesome match and seeing the team stepped up was exactly what we wanted to see. Gabby had 4 kills while Danica was able to push at the net and have 3 kills. It was a great feeling to see the girls play at that tempo and succeed.
Team Stats:
Serve: 47-53 89%
Kills: 30 .087 KE
Set Assists: 28
Blocks: 4
Digs: 28
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 4 kills
Gabby Wachholz: 5 – 5 7 kills 3 blocks 9 digs
Stella Maass: 8 – 9 3 kills 7 digs
Madeline Guetzkow: 5 kills 11 assists 11 digs
Danica Martin: 5-6 5 kills 4 blocks 7 digs
Amber Hoese: 2- 2 6 kills 2 assists 2 digs
Izzy Keaveny: 12 – 13 8 assists 6 digs
Clara Keaveny: 11-12 9 digs
MLHS 0 Champlin Park 2
The Crusaders capped off the tourney and a regular season with a loss, but gave the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAAA a fight (23-25, 20-25).
“Champlin Park is so steady and strong,” said Grimsley. “They slowed the game to their tempo and played consistent. The Crusaders were right in the set the entire time but just could not get over the hump. We made many mistakes and a team can’t do that against Champlin Park. The match overall was one that felt like we never got in control of our side of the net. The tournament overall was a great success. The Crusaders showed many signs of improving on things we work on in practice. We are excited for post season play.
Team Stats:
Serve: 36-44 82%
Kills: 30 kills 244%KE
Set Assists: 28
Digs: 33
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 4 kills 2 digs
Gabby Wachholz: 6-6 6 kills
Stella Maass: 7 – 7 5 kills 13 digs
Madeline Guetzkow: 2 kills 17 assists
Danica Martin: 6 kills 1 block
Amber Hoese: 6 kills
Izzy Keaveny: 5 – 6 7 assists
Clara Keaveny: 8 – 9 10 digs
MLHS 3 LS-H 0
The Crusaders closed out conference play with an Oct. 18 win over LSH, winning 25-7, 25-7, 25-9.
“We were able to try and keep an uptempo and play hard tonight,” said Grimsley.
Team Stats:
Serve: 69 – 73 95%
Kills: 32 424 Kill Efficiency
Set Assists: 30
Digs: 38
Individual Stats:
Carly Tuttle: 3 digs
Marley Martin: 9 – 10 3 kills
Gabby Wachholz: 8 – 9 7 kills 6 digs
Stella Maass: 6 – 6 6 kills 5 digs
Madeline Guetzkow: 6 – 7 5 kills 6 assists 8 digs
Chloe Maetzold: 6 – 6 2 aces 1 kill:
Danica Martin: 8 – 8 4 kills
Amber Hoese: 3 – 3 1 kill 3 assists 2 digs
Shelby Buhr: 2 kills 1 block
Mari Buhr: 2 – 2 3 kills 3 digs
Izzy Keaveny: 10 – 10 12 assists
Clara Keaveny: 11-12 6 digs
Postseason
The Crusaders finish the season with a 22-5 record and earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 2A Tournament, hosting either No. 8 Lester Prairie or No. 9 Nicollet Oct. 27.
“The regular season is over as I always tell the team and everyone in the state today has a record of 0–0,” said Grimsley. “Now you have to show up everyday and work hard….anything can happen on any given night.”
