The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team kicked off the Chaska Tournament with 2-0 wins over Blaine and Bethlehem Academy, defeating the Bengals 25-10, 25-18 and the Cardinals 25-16, 25-21.

“Great start to the day with Blaine and Bethlehem Academy,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “It is so important to start strong on the long tournament days as you want to give yourself the opportunity to be in the top four and then anything can happen if you are playing at a high level. The Crusaders did not make many mistakes and took advantage of the other teams errors. It is a fine tuning for the upcoming post season.

Load comments