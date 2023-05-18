The Mayer Lutheran track and field team traveled to St. John’s University May 4 for the St John’s Prep Co-Ed Invitational, a meet where the boys placed second.

Blake Aurich was a part of four top-two finishes as he won the long and triple jumps by clearing 18 feet, 4 inches and 40 feet, 8 inches; took second in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet; and was a part of the first place 4x100 meter relay team that included JT Taylor, Sam Shipler and Cooper Eveslage (46.93).

