The Mayer Lutheran track and field team traveled to St. John’s University May 4 for the St John’s Prep Co-Ed Invitational, a meet where the boys placed second.
Blake Aurich was a part of four top-two finishes as he won the long and triple jumps by clearing 18 feet, 4 inches and 40 feet, 8 inches; took second in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet; and was a part of the first place 4x100 meter relay team that included JT Taylor, Sam Shipler and Cooper Eveslage (46.93).
Kaleb DeBoer won the 1,600 with a time of 5:23.04, Michael Corey took second in the 110 and 300 hurdles (19.08 and 47.13), Gabe Shimanski took second in the 400 (57.22) and Michael Woestehoff took second in the shot put (39-10).
The Crusader girls won two relays as the 4x100 relay team of Sophia Schmutzer, Harper Hokenson, Marsia Green and Carly Tuttle raced to a winning time of 54.57; and the 4x200 relay team of Sophia Schmutzer, Braylin Stahlke, Sienna Toews and Iris Husberg posted a first place time of 1:57.27.
Harper Hokenson won the 400 (1:07.07) and took second in the 100 (13.62).
Earlier in the week, the Crusaders traveled to St. Croix Lutheran Academy for the SCLA Invitational, where the 4x200 relay team of Sophia Schmutzer, Kiera Taylor, Jordan Guse and Iris Husberg took first with a time of 2:08.55, and Blake Aurich took second in the pole vault by clearing 11-0.
SCLA Invitational
Mens Results
100 Meters
13 Michael Woestehoff 12.71
16 Jyy Ch Chang 13.05
25 Parker Aurich 13.81
200 Meters
18 Jyy Ch Chang 26.50
22 Parker Aurich 28.82
25 Kaden Winter 33.79
400 Meters
11 Gabe Shimanski 58.22
22 Michael Woestehoff 1:07.13
24 Kaden Winter 1:15.13
800 Meters
20 CJ Reading 2:32.01
1600 Meters
18 Kaleb DeBoer 5:27.37
19 CJ Reading 5:28.61
3200 Meters
13 Kaleb DeBoer 11:51.25
110m Hurdles
7 Cooper Eveslage 19.67
8 Michael Corey 19.93
300m Hurdles
6 Michael Corey 46.12
4x100 Relay
4 Blake Aurich, JT Taylor, Sam Shipler, Cooper Eveslage 47.55
4x400 Relay
7 JT Taylor, Sam Shipler, CJ Reading, Gabe Shimanski 4:17.66
Shot Put
10 Sam Shipler 34-04.00
16 Adam Erdman 32-07.50
19 Brayden Bury 31-04.50
Discus
14 Brayden Bury 91-04
15 Adam Erdman 90-10
18 Sam Shipler 84-09
High Jump
13 Michael Corey 5-00.00
14 Gabe Shimanski 4-10.00
Pole Vault
2 Blake Aurich 11-00.00
4 Parker Aurich 9-00.00
5 JT Taylor 9-00.00
Long Jump
8 JT Taylor 18-01.75
17 Jyy Ch Chang 16-06.50
20 Gabe Shimanski 15-06.00
Triple Jump
6 Blake Aurich 38-07.00
10 Cooper Eveslage 35-03.50
15 Parker Aurich 31-07.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
12 Harper Hokenson 14.16
15 Sophia Schmutzer 14.47
16 Marsia Green 14.49
200 Meters
20 Charlotte Le Touze 32.07
25 Kiera Taylor 33.81
27 Laara Luoma 35.96
400 Meters
8 Harper Hokenson 1:07.41
10 Iris Husberg 1:08.27
24 Ilyene Klohs 1:19.40
800 Meters
9 Ruby Reinert 2:56.76
14 Jenna Karger 3:08.11
17 Kylie Jopp 3:18.13
1600 Meters
14 Jenna Karger 6:53.95
17 Kylie Jopp 7:21.72
18 Ellie Bernau 8:11.20
100m Hurdles
9 Braylin Stahlke 20.77
11 Carly Tuttle 21.03
16 Ellie Vlaminck 22.81
300m Hurdles
9 Braylin Stahlke 58.98
12 Carly Tuttle 1:00.29
16 Ellie Vlaminck 1:03.14
4x100 Relay
5 Sophia Schmutzer, Carly Tuttle, Marsia Green, Harper Hokenson 55.76
4x200 Relay
1 Sophia Schmutzer, Kiera Taylor, Jordan Guse, Iris Husberg 2:08.55
4x800 Relay
6 Ellie Bernau, Jordan Erdman, Laara Luoma, Ruby Reinert 13:25.04
Shot Put
10 Jenna Forcier 25-04.00
Discus
8 Braylin Stahlke 70-11
11 Jenna Forcier 70-01
High Jump
11 Marsia Green 4-06.00
12 Harper Hokenson 4-04.00
15 Iris Husberg 4-04.00
Long Jump
9 Marsia Green 14-01.00
17 Carly Tuttle 13-00.50
24 Kiera Taylor 11-04.75
Triple Jump
15 Braylin Stahlke 26-08.00
17 Kylie Jopp 24-06.50
St John’s Prep Co-Ed Invitational
Mens Results
100 Meters
7 Jyy Ch Chang 12.56
8 JT Taylor 12.56
16 Parker Aurich 13.73
200 Meters
4 Jyy Ch Chang 25.99
6 Gabe Shimanski 27.30
9 Parker Aurich 27.62
400 Meters
2 Gabe Shimanski 57.22
7 Michael Woestehoff 1:01.43
13 Kaden Winter 1:14.13
1600 Meters
1 Kaleb DeBoer 5:23.04
6 CJ Reading 5:46.02
3200 Meters
2 Kaleb DeBoer 11:52.51
110m Hurdles
2 Michael Corey 19.08
3 Cooper Eveslage 19.38
300m Hurdles
2 Michael Corey 47.13
3 CJ Reading 54.25
4x100 Relay
1 Blake Aurich, JT Taylor, Sam Shipler, Cooper Eveslage 46.93
Shot Put
2 Michael Woestehoff 39-10.00
4 Sam Shipler 38-07.00
9 Adam Erdman 31-11.00
15 Brayden Bury 29-00.00
18 Kaden Winter 26-02.00
Discus
12 Brayden Bury 87-02
13 Sam Shipler 83-09
16 Adam Erdman 79-11
18 Michael Woestehoff 75-08
22 Kaden Winter 59-08
High Jump
4 Michael Corey 5-00.00
6 Blake Aurich 4-10.00
8 Gabe Shimanski 4-06.00
Long Jump
1 Blake Aurich 18-04.00
2 JT Taylor 17-04.50
9 Jyy Ch Chang 16-00.00
11 Cooper Eveslage 15-10.00
13 Gabe Shimanski 15-04.50
Triple Jump
1 Blake Aurich 40-08.00
9 Cooper Eveslage 33-08.50
10 JT Taylor 31-11.00
11 Parker Aurich 30-06.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
2 Harper Hokenson 13.62
4 Marsia Green 14.12
5 Sienna Toews 14.13
6 Sophia Schmutzer 14.18
11 Charlotte Le Touze 15.48
200 Meters
6 Charlotte Le Touze 31.82
11 Kiera Taylor 33.35
15 Ilyene Klohs 35.06
17 Jordan Guse 35.26
18 Laara Luoma 35.73
400 Meters
1 Harper Hokenson 1:07.07
3 Iris Husberg 1:09.12
10 Ilyene Klohs 1:15.68
15 Jordan Guse 1:21.63
20 Jordan Erdman 1:35.97
800 Meters
6 Ruby Reinert 2:54.61
12 Laara Luoma 3:09.73
16 Ellie Bernau 3:44.25
17 Jordan Erdman 3:56.11
1600 Meters
5 Jenna Karger 6:50.27
7 Kylie Jopp 7:04.48
13 Ellie Bernau 8:32.43
100m Hurdles
4 Carly Tuttle 19.57
6 Braylin Stahlke 19.98
300m Hurdles
3 Carly Tuttle 56.00
4x100 Relay
1 Sophia Schmutzer, Harper Hokenson, Marsia Green, Carly Tuttle 54.57
4x200 Relay
1 Sophia Schmutzer, Braylin Stahlke, Sienna Toews, Iris Husberg 1:57.27
4x800 Relay
3 Ruby Reinert, Kylie Jopp, Jenna Karger, Iris Husberg 12:16.45
Shot Put
8 Jenna Forcier 24-09.00
Discus
7 Jenna Forcier 60-00
12 Braylin Stahlke 58-03
High Jump
3 Marsia Green 4-08.00
7 Harper Hokenson 4-00.00
7 Sienna Toews 4-00.00
9 Charlotte Le Touze 3-10.00
Long Jump
7 Marsia Green 13-04.25
8 Carly Tuttle 13-01.00
10 Sophia Schmutzer 12-08.00
Triple Jump
8 Braylin Stahlke 25-00.00
10 Ellie Bernau 24-09.50
11 Kylie Jopp 24-00.00
12 Laara Luoma 22-05.00
