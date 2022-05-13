The Mayer Lutheran track and field team competed in a pair of meets last week, participating in the New Ulm Invite April 28 and the Eden Valley-Watkins Invite April 29.
In New Ulm, Dylan Nelson, Annika Jilek, Jaidee Goehring and Blake Aurich each had atleast one first place finish. Dylan Nelson won the 200 meters with a time of 23.97 seconds to edge out teammate Justus Shimanski (2nd place, 24.14 seconds) and placed second in the 100 (11.87). Aurich won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches and was on the first place 4x100 relay team with Nelson, Shimanski and JT Taylor that raced to a winning time of 46.25. Jilek won both the long jump (14-2.5) and the triple jump (31-3), while Goehring won the 3,200 (13:27.74) and placed second in the 1,600 (6:23.05).
The Crusaders also got second place finishes from Harper Hokenson in the 100 (14.18), Leo Nordick in the 400 (56.04) and the girls 4x100 relay team of Harper Hokenson, Marsia Green, Olivia Shimanski and Julia Carns (54.90).
At the EV-W Invite, Aurich led the way with a first place finish in the pole vault (11-0), a second place finish in the triple jump (37-06.50) and a second place finish in the 4x100 relay with teammates Taylor, Shimanski and Nelson (46.54).
Mens Results
100 Meters
2 Dylan Nelson 11.87
4 Justus Shimanski 12.39
10 JT Taylor 12.95
13 Sam Shipler 13.48
18 Jyy Ch Chang 14.34
200 Meters
1 Dylan Nelson 23.97
2 Justus Shimanski 24.14
14 Sam Shipler 28.35
21 Jyy Ch Chang 32.67
22 Gavin Lofgren 34.13
400 Meters
2 Leo Nordick 56.04
800 Meters
11 Kaleb DeBoer 2:46.06
13 Luke Erdman 2:57.91
1600 Meters
7 Kaleb DeBoer 5:53.67
12 Luke Erdman 7:02.25
300m Hurdles - 36”
6 Parker Aurich 55.92
4x100 Relay
1 Blake Aurich, JT Taylor, Justus Shimanski, Dylan Nelson 46.25
4x400 Relay
6 Sam Shipler, Kaleb DeBoer, Zack Ludwig, Leo Nordick 4:30.93
Shot Put - 12lb
14 Gavin Lofgren 32-03.50
16 Brayden Bury 29-00.50
20 Adam Erdman 26-01.50
Discus - 1.6kg
8 Gavin Lofgren 90-09
11 Justus Shimanski 89-00
12 Brayden Bury 87-04
27 Adam Erdman 59-04
Pole Vault
1 Blake Aurich 11-06.00
5 Parker Aurich 8-06.00
6 Michael Woestehoff 7-06.00
8 Zack Ludwig 6-00.00
Long Jump
4 JT Taylor 16-11.50
7 Dylan Nelson 16-05.50
13 Sam Shipler 14-11.50
16 Leo Nordick 14-05.50
20 Michael Woestehoff 13-00.00
22 Jyy Ch Chang 12-04.50
Triple Jump
3 Blake Aurich 37-00.50
6 JT Taylor 33-06.75
12 Parker Aurich 23-07.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
2 Harper Hokenson 14.18
4 Julia Carns 14.59
6 Marsia Green 14.76
7 Sophia Schmutzer 14.91
11 Grace Bloudek 15.14
200 Meters
6 Marsia Green 30.96
7 Julia Carns 31.09
12 Grace Bloudek 31.78
16 Alivia Dawson 32.60
800 Meters
4 Jenna Karger 3:07.17
6 Hailey Winkelman 3:20.26
1600 Meters
2 Jaidee Goehring 6:23.05
5 Jenna Karger 6:54.90
8 Hailey Winkelman 7:14.17
3200 Meters
1 Jaidee Goehring 13:27.74
100m Hurdles - 33”
4 Anika Jilek 18.79
11 Braylin Stahlke 21.33
12 Brooke Sauter 21.60
13 Carly Tuttle 21.64
300m Hurdles - 30”
4 Anika Jilek 53.11
7 Carly Tuttle 1:00.49
8 Braylin Stahlke 1:05.50
9 Avery Studer 1:06.14
10 Brooke Sauter 1:07.10
4x100 Relay
2 Harper Hokenson, Marsia Green, Olivia Shimanski, Julia Carns 54.90
Shot Put - 4kg
10 Jenna Forcier 23-07.50
16 Ava Turner 21-02.50
17 Natalie Johnson 21-01.00
Discus - 1kg
12 Natalie Johnson 59-01
16 Jenna Forcier 50-08
17 Ava Turner 49-10
21 Hailey Winkelman 42-06
High Jump
4 Marsia Green 4-06.00
5 Julia Carns 4-06.00
8 Brooke Sauter 4-04.00
9 Harper Hokenson 4-04.00
Pole Vault
5 Alivia Dawson 6-06.00
Long Jump
1 Anika Jilek 14-02.50
8 Sophia Morshen 13-03.00
9 Carly Tuttle 13-03.00
11 Grace Bloudek 13-01.50
15 Sophia Schmutzer 12-06.50
Triple Jump
1 Anika Jilek 31-03.00
7 Sophia Morshen 27-10.00
Mens Results
100 Meters
10 Blake Aurich 12.29
14 Sam Shipler 13.20
20 Zack Ludwig 14.32
200 Meters
12 Sam Shipler 28.34
13 Zack Ludwig 28.39
400 Meters
15 Leo Nordick 1:04.38
17 Michael Woestehoff 1:05.85
19 Parker Aurich 1:07.69
800 Meters
12 Michael Woestehoff 2:52.46
13 Luke Erdman 3:00.22
1600 Meters
12 Luke Erdman 6:27.17
3200 Meters
6 Kaleb DeBoer 12:56.13
4x100 Relay
2 Blake Aurich, JT Taylor, Justus Shimanski, Dylan Nelson 46.54
4x200 Relay
4 Dylan Nelson, JT Taylor, Sam Shipler, Justus Shimanski 1:44.09
Shot Put - 12lb
16 Gavin Lofgren 32-07.50
23 Brayden Bury 27-11.50
24 Adam Erdman 26-11.00
Discus - 1.6kg
17 Brayden Bury 81-09
18 Justus Shimanski 79-11
22 Adam Erdman 68-00
Pole Vault
1 Blake Aurich 11-00.00
8 Parker Aurich 8-06.00
Long Jump
9 Dylan Nelson 16-09.50
11 JT Taylor 16-05.50
14 Sam Shipler 14-08.00
Triple Jump
2 Blake Aurich 37-06.50
7 JT Taylor 33-01.00
12 Parker Aurich 28-06.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
8 Harper Hokenson 13.81
12 Sophia Schmutzer 14.61
200 Meters
15 Marsia Green 31.75
16 Alivia Dawson 32.31
21 Olivia Shimanski 35.43
400 Meters
3 Harper Hokenson 1:06.42
14 Grace Bloudek 1:20.29
800 Meters
13 Jenna Karger 3:06.32
14 Hailey Winkelman 3:11.53
1600 Meters
4 Jaidee Goehring 6:20.18
100m Hurdles - 33”
4 Anika Jilek 17.99
13 Brooke Sauter 20.53
300m Hurdles - 30”
3 Anika Jilek 52.34
11 Carly Tuttle 1:03.02
4x100 Relay
3 Grace Bloudek, Sophia Schmutzer, Marsia Green, Julia Carns 56.81
4x200 Relay
6 Grace Bloudek, Olivia Shimanski, Marsia Green, Julia Carns 2:07.80
4x400 Relay
5 Harper Hokenson, Avery Studer, Sophia Schmutzer, Sophia Morshen 4:57.30
Shot Put - 4kg
16 Jenna Forcier 24-10.00
18 Ava Turner 21-08.00
20 Natalie Johnson 19-11.00
Discus - 1kg
18 Natalie Johnson 59-02
20 Ava Turner 50-07
21 Jenna Forcier 50-01
High Jump
5 Marsia Green 4-08.00
8 Julia Carns 4-04.00
13 Brooke Sauter 4-02.00
Pole Vault
3 Alivia Dawson 7-00.00
11 Sophia Morshen 5-00.00
Long Jump
5 Anika Jilek 14-04.50
12 Grace Bloudek 12-06.00
14 Sophia Morshen 12-04.00
Triple Jump
6 Anika Jilek 30-06.50
9 Alivia Dawson 28-10.50
14 Sophia Morshen 26-04.00
