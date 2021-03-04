In a battle between two teams in the top 10 for QRF rating, the Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team lost 69-67, but showed the fight needed for a team that has championship aspirations. Not much went right in the first half when the Crusaders (No. 1 in QRF entering the game) traveled to Legacy Christian Academy (No. 7) Feb. 25 and Mayer Lutheran was down as much as 15 in the second half, yet they fought back and had a chance to win the game.
“If there is any silver lining, it is that we were down as much as 15 in the second half and we still had a couple of chances to win the game,” said coach Keith Traska.
The Crusaders found themselves in a hole early, either having an off night or just running into bad luck. The high-scoring Mayer Lutheran boys team only managed 26 points in the opening frame, as layups and easy shots inside just rolled off the rim – about eight attempts a couple of feet from the basket were missed. Add a bit of foul trouble and a hot start by the Lions offense and the Crusaders found themselves down at halftime.
Not letting the slow start get them down, the Crusaders came out determined in the second half to put up 41 points in the final 18 minutes. This was due in part to better shooting (40 percent from beyond the arc in the second half) and help off the bench (eight points from Connor Olsen in the comeback attempt).
“Our bench guys helped swing the game,” said Traska. “Especially in the last few minutes - we were able to rest a couple of starters.”
Teigan Martin got to work down low, shrugging off double and triple teams for a game-high 19 points.
“Teigan played fantastic - every time he got the ball they double or triple teamed him and he still was effective,” said Traska.
Tyler Neitzel connected from deep and poured in 12 points, while Ty Hoese and Elijah Jopp attacked the rim for 12 and 10 points respectively.
And though the offense came alive in a big way in the second half, the comeback attempt was anything but easy. Mayer Lutheran was never able to go on a true run to snag the momentum, as Legacy Christian Academy would seemingly make a three-pointer (12 made in the game) every time the Crusaders put together back-to-back buckets. Mayer Lutheran would cut the deficit from 15 to 10, only for it to go back to 14 points, then cut it to eight just for the Lions to go back up 12.
Yet the Crusaders never let the barrage of threes get them down. Mayer Lutheran cut the deficit down to four points with under 2 minutes to go, only for the Lions to hit what seemed like another dagger from three-point land to put their lead at seven with about 90 seconds left. And once again, the Crusaders came roaring back to get within two points and had a chance to tie or win the game.
The Lions ultimately prevailed with a two-point win, but Mayer Lutheran never gave up.
“These guys just don’t quit,” said Traska.
Hoese led the team in rebounding and assists with seven and four, while Elijah Jopp and Martin each had six rebounds.
“He’s got an amazing knack for that,” Traska said of point guard Ty Hoese leading the team in rebounding once again.
Isaac Hahn and Cole Neitzel each had two steals, while Hoese, Olsen, Jopp, Martin and Tyler Neitzel each had one.
Mayer Lutheran 82
Tri-City United 53
Earlier in the week, the Crusaders got a win over TCU to remain atop the Minnesota River Conference with a 9-1 record. Not only did Mayer Lutheran get a better result the second time battling the Titans (a 59-50 win was their lowest scoring game of the year), but the Crusaders got a little boost when it comes to the post season conversation.
With three Section 2A teams in the top 10 of the QRF battling for the top spot, the Crusaders already have the edge over Lester Prairie courtesy of an 83-60 win in early February, but have no head-to-head matchups with Cleveland this year. TCU is a common opponent shared by the Crusaders and the Clippers, so Mayer Lutheran wanted see how they faired against the Titans compared to Cleveland.
“We were not just playing against TCU, but against our section opponents,” said Traska.
The Crusaders defeated the Titans by 29 while the Clippers won by 22, a small comparison to be made between two sides that will not face each other in the regular season.
Martin led the team in scoring with 19 and was followed by Hahn (15), Tyler Neitzel (14), Hoese (11), Dylan Nelson (7), Olsen (6), Jopp (6) and Cole Neitzel (4). Hahn led the team in rebounding with 12 rebounds (Hoese was second with seven to go with a team-high six assists) and fought to get 10 attempts from the free throw line.
“Isaac has been great for us,” said Traska said. “He is like a second big - when teams have focused on Teigan, he has been fantastic.”
