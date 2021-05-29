The Mayer Lutheran track and field team traveled to Norwood Young America last Tuesday, with the Crusaders excelling in the field events.
The Crusaders had the last three jumpers competing in the high jump, as Marsia Green won the event by clearing 4 feet, 6 inches, with Julia Carns and Brooke Sauter close behind at 4-4. Lydia Parrish won the discus (97-7) and took second in the shot put (30-10.5). Blake Aurich won both the pole vault (9-6) and the triple jump (35-4.5) and Dylan Nelson won the 200 meter dash (24.04).
Boys results
100 Meter Dash
2 Dylan Nelson 11.58
4 Justus Shimanski 11.87
12 Sam Shipler 12.90
17 Tobias Warrington 13.46
4x200 meter relay
2 MLHS 1:48.63
1,600 meter run
3 Zachary Nelson 5:12.13
8 Luke Erdman 6:46.18
4x100 meter relay
2 MLHS 47.27
300 hurdles
8 Tobias Warrington 56.92
800 meter run
2 Samuel Olsen 2:13.73
5 Zachary Nelson 2:20.56
8 Parker Aurich 2:42.82
11 Luke Erdman 3:04.14
200 meter dash
1 Dylan Nelson 24.04
3 Michael Corey 26.68
4 Sam Shipler 27.62
5 Kyle Winter 27.68
Long jump
7 Blake Aurich 15’6.5”
11 Kyle Winter 15’3.5”
12 JT Taylor 15’2”
14 Sam Shipler 14’11”
Triple jump
1 Blake Aurich 35’4.5”
3 Dylan Nelson 33’8.5”
4 JT Taylor 32’1.5”
Pole vault
1 Blake Aurich 9’6”
4 Parker Aurich 6’6”
5 JT Taylor 6’
Shot put
4 Gavin Lofgren 31’7.5”
Discus
4 Gavin Lofgren 93’3”
Girls results
100 meter hurdles
3 Brooke Sauter 19.81
4 Carly Tuttle 20.11
7 Grace Bloudek 22.14
100 meter dash
5 Julia Carns 14.36
6 Marsia Green 14.46
12 Alivia Dawson 15.42
4x200 meter relay
3 MLHS 2:03.08
1,600 meter run
5 Hailey Winkelman 6:31.86
4x100 meter relay
1 MLHS 55.93
400 meter run dash
5 Brooke Sauter 1:09.39
300 meter hurdles
1 Anika Jilek 51.81
5 Carly Tuttle 58.62
800 meter run
2 Hailey Winkelman 3:00.90
200 meter dash
4 Brooke Sauter 29.52
Long jump
1 Anika Jilek 13’10”
2 Sophia Morshen 13’2.5”
11 Carly Tuttle 12’6”
12 Grace Bloudek 12’4”
13 Alivia Dawson 12’3”
17 Amber Hoese 11’10.5”
Triple jump
5 Anika Jilek 29’10”
6 Sophia Morshen 28’8”
9 Alivia Dawson 27’5”
High jump
1 Marsia Green 4’6”
2 Julia Carns 4’4”
4 Brooke Sauter 4’4”
Pole vault
4 Alivia Dawson 6’0”
5 Sophia Morshen 6’0”
Shot put
2 Lydia Parrish 30’10.5”
18 Youngmin Oh 19’6”
Discus
1 Lydia Parrish 97’7”
3 Amber Hoese 79’1”
15 Youngmin Oh 48’4”
