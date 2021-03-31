The season came to an end for the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team Wednesday night with a 78-67 loss to Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in the first round of the Class A State Tournament, but the Crusaders did not go down without a fight. Mayer Lutheran overcame a slow first half to score 47 points in the final 18 minutes, but the clock ran out before they could complete the comeback.
The Crusaders struggled to score in the first half, shooting 22 percent from the field, but their persistence inside paid off with 12 attempts at the free throw line. Julia Carns was big for Mayer Lutheran with a couple of blocks, and a three-pointer near the end of the half. She scored 13 of the team's 20 points in the first half to keep the Crusaders in the game.
And while the defense held the Knights to under 40 percent shooting in the opening stanza, the five three-pointers and 6/6 free throw shooting gave Sleepy Eye St. Mary's the 31-20 edge. The Knights also had a big scoring performance in the first, with Mathiowitz scoring 20.
The good news for the Crusaders heading into the second half was that they were getting good looks, they just had to find a way to get the lid off the rim. They did exactly that, making four of their first five shots in the second half, eventually making 55 percent of their shots in the final frame.
The bad news however, was that the break did little to slow down Mathiowitz, as she poured in 44 points to lead all scorers, helping the Knights build a 19 point lead.
The Crusaders fought valiantly to the end despite their odds of winning slipping away. With the Knights up by 19, Mayer Lutheran cut the deficit in half thanks to strong defense and big plays on offense. Both Morgan Chmielewski and Madeline Guetzkow forced turnovers while the Knights looked to run clock, then Chmielewski, Emma Lade and Rylee Noerenberg hit a trio of three-pointers. Add an and-one from Chmielewski and a pair of free throws from Lade, and the lead was down to 10.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, there was not enough time to complete the comeback, though they did their best with nearly 50 points in the second half. Carns and Lade both finished with 20 points, and were followed by Chmielewski (12), Guetzkow (8), Noerenberg (4), Stella Maass (2) and Lilly Wachholz (1).
The Crusaders finish the season with a 19-3 record and a pair of championships, tying for first place in the Minnesota River Conference before winning the Section 4A Championship.
