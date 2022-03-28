When the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team took to the court at the Class A State Tournament for the first time at Maturi Pavillion Thursday, it was hardly the first time the Crusaders were on the big stage, as the girls have gone to state tournaments in both basketball and volleyball in the past. They were ready for the moment, and it showed in a 56-35 win over United Christian Academy.
“A lot of the girls on the team have gone to state for volleyball and even last year for basketball, so that calmed down the nerves a little bit,” said Emma Lade.
While the Crusaders have the experience of big games, proven by their wire-to-wire lead Thursday, sometimes the bright lights can cause issues in unusual ways.
“These girls are gamers, bright lights don’t matter to them,” coach Kris Gustin said. “The biggest problem with the bright lights tonight is that they were really hot - at halftime the girls were taking ice baths.”
The Crusaders fought through the heat and even tried to prove more scorching than they rays beaming down on them, knocking down almost every shot in the first half.
“Someone said we shot 15/20 in the first half, which is a pretty scalding 75 percent,” said Gustin. “That’s what we’ve talked about all year, we’ll hit some outside open shots when we need to, but when she posts up, she posts up and she posts up, the reality is the percentages go way higher when that happens. We also have a group of girls that cut really well, so when we turn the ball over a little bit, we make some nice passes.”
Mayer Lutheran overcame a slow start that saw them finish the game with 28 turnovers by dominating the paint to the tune of 44 points down low and 61 percent shooting, including two makes on three attempts behind the arc.
“We haven’t had issues with turnovers all year, so I don’t know where that came from,” Gustin joked. “Some of that is probably nerves, part of it is just valuing the ball. What I love about this team is that even when we do turn the ball over, we come back and we play hard and try to get it back, make the next play. We don’t seem to dwell on turnovers.”
The No. 2 seeded Crusaders played well in their opening game after hearing that the No. 1 seed lost in the game prior, knowing that any team can earn a win on any night.
“We knew we had to take it one game at a time, keep ourselves composed and play as ourselves,” said Madeline Guetzkow. “The upperclassmen who have experience can really help out the underclassmen talk them through and help the nerves.”
Guetzkow led the team in scoring with 17 and was followed by Lade (11), Danica Martin (8), Julia Carns (6), Shelby Buhr (4), Alexa Carlson (3), Rylee Noerenberg (2), Stella Maass (2), Amber Hoese (2) and Marley Martin (1).
Marley Martin and Lade each had five rebounds to lead the team, and were followed by Danica Martin (4), Maass (2), Guetzkow (2), Avery Studer (1), Buhr (1), Noerenberg (1), Carns (1), Chloe Maetzold (1) and Abigail Maetzold (1).
Lade led the team in assists with four and was followed by Noerenberg (3), Maass (2), Guetzkow (2), Danica Martin (2), Marley Martin (1), Chloe Maetzold (1) and Carns (1).
Danica Martin had two steals, while Marley Martin, Lade, Maass, Chloe Maetzold, Noerenberg, Buhr and Guetzkow each had one. Carns and Danica Martin each had one block.
Mayer Lutheran 39 Hancock 70
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, it seemed as if Hancock could not miss during the state semifinals, as the Owls had an effective shooting percentage of 66.7, pulling away from Mayer Lutheran early in Friday’s game.
“I told the girls in the locker room that sometimes you just run to into a buzz saw, where everything goes right, loose balls bounce to them,” said Gustin. “They shot well from the free throw line. We contested threes and they made them, we didn’t contest threes and they made them. It just felt like everything went their way.”
The eventual state champions made more three pointers than twos, making 12/18 attempts from beyond the arc (66.7 percent) while netting just 10/24 shots from inside (41.7 percent). The Owls also netted 15/18 free throws (83.3 percent). All of this negated a Mayer Lutheran effort that was pretty strong, limiting themselves to 14 turnovers while winning the rebounding battle.
“I thought we handled the press well, we made them come out of the full court pressure for a while and I thought turnovers about where we wanted them to be,” said Gustin. “I thought we did a good job there, but man they could shoot.”
Hancock’s impressive performance did not come due to a lackluster effort on the Crusaders side, as highlighted by Maass, Guetzkow and Noerenberg. Maass had four deflections and three steals, Guetzkow drew a pair of charges and Noerenberg was a pest on the ball handler all night.
“Stella and Riley love to play defense, I don’t think I’ve ever had a girl get three fouls in 19 seconds, that’s impressive but thats the way she plays,” Gustin joked with Noerenberg. “And some of that is bad luck, it’s part of that feeling that everything is going their way. But those two girls defended really well and it felt like we made those girls work hard and earn things, yet they made it look easy when it was hard.”
Maass and Noerenberg picked up their play in the absence of Lilly Wachholz, who was sidelined with an injury during the state tournament.
“With Lilly being gone, it’s a big role to fill,” Maass said. “Lilly does a lot for our team. We just know we have to play defense and help our teammates coming in from the bench who don’t play as much, make sure their ready to help.”
Despite the loss, the Crusaders enjoyed their time at Williams Arena, a far cry from their state tournament last year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mayer Lutheran played in a high school gym and were whisked in and out in a matter of minutes during their 2021 tournament. This time, the Crusaders got to be around other teams and take in the experience at the University of Minnesota.
“It was awesome experience,” said Noerenberg. “Walking in for the first time, watching the other teams, you’re like, ‘Oh gosh this is real.’ It was a lot different from last year.”
Another positive is that the Crusaders got to earn a spot in the third place game, giving them a chance to end the season on a high note.
“I feel like we know how we can play, and we’ll show it tomorrow,” said Guetzkow. “I think we’ll bounce back just fine.”
Mayer Lutheran 65 Hayfield 44
After a back-and-forth first half that saw the Crusaders take a 30-24 lead into halftime, it was all Mayer Lutheran in the second half as they outscored the Vikings, a team that entered the state tournament undefeated, by a margin of 35-20 to finish the season with a win.
“Our girls bounced back and they defended really well, they executed well, I thought the bounce back today was really, really good,” said Gustin. “To finish the season on a win, not many girls get the chance, and I told the girls to grab it, and the girls did that today.”
With the win, Mayer Lutheran took third place in the Class A State Tournament, finishing an impressive run that saw the Crusaders win back-to-back section titles. Mayer Lutheran had to overcome a Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s team that beat them in the state tournament last year just to make it to state, and went 28-5 on the year, with four losses to top-four ranked teams, including two state champions.
“[After last year], we talked about how we’re going to come back and be stronger than ever,” Gustin said. “Then we found out we flipped sections and would be with Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s and we were like, ‘I guess we just have to go through them to get here.’ Building our schedule the way we did was a testament to the way these girls play.”
The Saturday win was also the end of a journey that has spanned years and across different sports as the Crusaders have gone to state multiple times in both volleyball and basketball.
“This is a special group, two different sports, several trips to state in each,” said Gustin. “It’s special, it’s a great group of girls. They bond well together, they play well together. They’ve got great skills, they’ve been blessed in that way and it’s just a great group of girls. They’ve earned it.”
And with a commanding lead late in the game, the Crusaders were able to take a moment to individually sub out their five seniors - Emma Lade, Julia Carns, Riley Noerenberg, Lilly Wachholz and Abigail Maetzold - letting each one earn their moment in the spot light.
“It’s a testament to who they are, they mean a lot to this team, a lot to this program and I’m super proud of all that they have accomplished,” Gustin said. “You create bonds with the girls over the course of the years, I’m close with those girls and I’m proud to give them a moment for the crowd to recognize what they’ve done. It means a lot. They’re special, each of them are special.”
In addition to their accomplishments on the court, the Crusaders earned a gold academic award for their work in the classroom. Gustin was also named the section coach of the year, with Kathleen Martin earning the assistant coach of the year.
“Mayer Lutheran is a great place to be, all glory to God,” said Gustin. “Our girls are gifted in many ways - they work hard in the classroom, they work hard on the basketball court. I’ve got great coaches that support me - Matt Polding was the assistant coach of the year last year as well. It’s a testament to the family. It’s not just about what I do or what Emma does, or what Julia does, it’s a testament the family. It’s all together or nothing.”
Lade led the team in scoring with 23 and was followed by Guetzkow (16), Carns (9), Danica Martin (6), Noerenberg (5), Studer (2), Maas (2) and Abigail Maetzold (2).
Carns had 10 rebounds and was followed by Guetzkow (6), Danica Martin (5), Lade (5), Maass (2), Noerenberg (1) and Chloe Maetzold (1).
Lade led the team in assists with seven and was followed by Carns (6), Danica Martin (2), Maass (2), Marley Martin (1), Noerenberg (1), Buhr (1) and Guetzkow (1).
Danica Martin had five steals, Lade had two, Marley Martin and Guetzkow each had one. Carns had three blocks, Guetzkow had two and Buhr had one.
