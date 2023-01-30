The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team jumped out to a 12-2 start to the 2022-23 campaign and sit atop the Minnesota River Conference standings, all despite losing a talented senior class.
“[We have played] really well,” said Madeline Guetzkow. “We’ve had some freshmen take up some big roles and I think they’ve stepped up nicely. They’ve both been contributing very well. We lost a lot of height, but we gained some quickness.”
Though the season has not been without it’s obstacles, which have mostly been schedule related.
“You have that 2 week break, I think it’s helpful in some ways, get away from basketball and refocus on some other things, but it’s also challenging because they come back out of basketball shape and we’ve got to work to get back into that,” said coach Kris Gustin. “The snow as an AD is always a challenge. With the official shortage, they’ve already told us if there is a snow day, you are not rescheduling on Tuesdays and Fridays, so that is going to put three, four games a week if we have more.”
Mayer Lutheran has come back from the break playing well, continuing their win streak up to 10 wins in a row. The Crusaders did have their first two losses of the season after returning, though they came against a No. 1 Providence Academy team and a 12-win Southwest Christian. And while there is a mix of positive and negatives navigating a lengthy break, a new one this year came in the form of the Crusaders shooting up the rankings during their absence. Before Christmas, the Crusaders were ranked No. 5. When they returned in January, they were ranked No. 1, as everyone in front of them lost during that period.
“I try not to pay attention to the rankings, but of course when you jump to No. 1 people reach out and text you congratulate you and stuff like that,” said Gustin. “We were aware of that and it was funny that we don’t play and we move up. But our girls have played well this year, the recognition is a testament to their talent and where they’re at.”
And where they are is as shocking as it is not. The Crusaders had to replace Emma Lade, Julia Carns, Riley Noerenberg, Lilly Wachholz and Abigail Maetzold, seniors who were a part of the third place state team a year ago. But the Crusaders return players like Guetzkow, Stella Maas and Danica Martin who were a big part of last year’s run, while also adding a pair of freshmen in Izzy and Clara Keaveny.
“Roles have changed, we expect more out of Mads and she has responded well,” said Gustin. “We expect more out of Danica and she’s responded well. Stella is doing a little more for us offensively and she knows she’s got to step up and get some offensive rebounds and some putbacks. Then when you have two freshmen who can shoot like that, that really helps fill the gap when you’re looking for points.”
Stepping into the lead role, Guetzkow is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Danica Martin is averaging 10 points, five boards, two assists, three steals and a block. Maass is averaging six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Keavenys are both over 10 a game in scoring, contributing a combined 3.4 three pointers per game. That added shooting from the perimeter has allowed the Crusaders to keep winning while losing all that size from last year’s team.
“Last year’s strength was the ability to post up with the size we had and we were able to utilize that,” Gustin said. “Emma Lade was able to shoot the ball, but our emphasis was getting the ball inside and beating teams in there because that’s what we’re good at. This year that has swung a bit, we’ve opened up a little bit more. We still want to be patient and diligent about our offense, but yeah we have much better shooters and our percentages show that. Tonight we made 11 threes as a team which is a school record.”
In the 80-40 win over Sibley East, Clara Keaveny made five threes, Alexa Carlson made three, Izzy Keaveny made two and Guetzkow made one.
“Without our size, we know we have to look for some outside shots, look for the kickout,” said Guetzkow.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.