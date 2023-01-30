The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team jumped out to a 12-2 start to the 2022-23 campaign and sit atop the Minnesota River Conference standings, all despite losing a talented senior class.

“[We have played] really well,” said Madeline Guetzkow. “We’ve had some freshmen take up some big roles and I think they’ve stepped up nicely. They’ve both been contributing very well. We lost a lot of height, but we gained some quickness.”

