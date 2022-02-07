by James Stitt
After starting the season with 14 consecutive wins, the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team dropped a pair of games last week, but there is a silver lining. Not only were the two opponents that defeated the Crusaders talented teams, the losses come at a time in the season when Mayer Lutheran can bounce back and use them as motivation moving forward.
“We played two pretty good teams, we knew going into they were going to be challenging games, which is what we wanted,” said coach Kris Gustin. “It’s a little humbling and let’s you know that you’re not unbeatable, and now you can redouble your efforts.”
The Crusaders started the week by taking on the No. 1 team in Class AA, Minnehaha Academy. Mayer Lutheran fell behind 42-19 at the break before keeping pace with their opponents in the second, holding the Redhawks to 22 points while scoring 20 of their own in a 64-39 loss.
“It was an opportunity for our girls to learn,” said Gustin. “You want to build that mentality of what we need to do to win.”
The Crusaders struggled from the floor (31 percent) and in what was a rare case, lost the points in the paint battle 34-24. Mayer Lutheran did outrebound their opponents 38-26 however, but turnovers hurt them in the loss.
Lilly Wachholz led the team in scoring with 14 points and was followed by Julia Carns (6), Danica Martin (6), Madeline Guetzkow (5), Emma Lade (2), Chloe Maetzold (2), Avery Studer (2), Alexa Carlson (1) and Stella Maass (1).
Wachholz nearly had a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds and was followed by Carns (6), Lade (5), Martin (4), Guetzkow (3), Studer (2), Marley Martin (1), Maass (1), Rylee Noerenberg (1), Shelby Buhr (1) and Carlson (1).
Lade led the team with four assists and Carns had two, while Wachholz, Guetzkow and Danica Martin each had one.
Mayer Lutheran 58 Norwood Young America 71
The Raiders were one of the few teams to give the Crusaders a run in the first half of the season, and Mayer Lutheran knew it would be no different when they traveled to Norwood Young America Thursday night.
“We always know they are going to be ready to play,” said Gustin.
NYA is on a hot streak, having won eight of their last nine, and gave the Crusaders another tough battle, though the teams were pretty evenly matched. It was just one good run by the Raiders that separated the two sides, as NYA went on a 12-0 run to end the half up 37-25, a lead they would not relinquish, though the Crusaders got within four in the second half.
Most stats were pretty even, though the Raiders had an edge shooting, knocking down 11 percent more of their shots and netting five more three pointers. While The Crusaders were active in the passing lanes to the tune of 27 deflections, they could not quite corral the ball and the turnover margin was even.
Lade led the team in scoring with 24 and was followed by Wachholz (8), Danica Martin (8), Maass (6), Guetzkow (6), Carns (4) and Noerenberg (2).
Lade led the team in rebounding with seven, and was followed by Carns (6), Wachholz (5), Maass (3), Guetzkow (3), Noerenberg (2) and Danica Martin (2).
Danica Martin and Lade led the team with four assists each, Noerenberg and Guetzkow had two apiece, Maass and Wachholz each had one.
Guetzkow led the team in steals with five, Lade and Maass each had three, Wachholz tallied two and Danica Martin finished with one. Wachholz had two blocks.
Mayer Lutheran 65 Blake 35
The Crusaders got back in the win column to end the week, defeating the Bears by 30, scoring 40 points in the paint and 20 off of turnovers.
Lade led the team in scoring with 19 and was followed by Carns (10), Buhr (6), Guetzkow (6), Studer (6), Marley Martin (5), Maass (5), Carlson (3), Danica Martin (2), Amber Hoese (2) and Chloe Maetzold (1).
Lade had six assists and was followed by Maass (3), Marley Martin (2), Noerenberg (2), Guetzkow (2), Carns (1), Buhr (1) and Danica Martin (1).
Lade and Noerenberg led the team in steals with four each and were followed by Studer (3), Hoese (2), Marley Martin (2), Guetzkow (2), Maass (1), Carns (1), Buhr (1), Danica Martin (1) and Carlson (1).
Buhr and Guetzkow led the team in rebounding with four each and were followed by Hoese (3), Marley Martin (3), Maass (2), Chloe Maetzold (2), Danica Martin (2), Studer (1), Carlson (1), Noerenberg (1), Lade (1) and Abigail Maetzold (1).
