The Mayer Lutheran baseball team competed in a back-and-forth game with Spectrum May 2, and played pretty well despite the loss. The Crusaders batted in eight runs on 11 hits, but one bad inning hurt their chance at a win.

“But for the third inning, we played a pretty good game,” said coach David Lane. “Five unearned runs from two errors, dug a hole we couldn’t quite get out of.”

