The Mayer Lutheran baseball team competed in a back-and-forth game with Spectrum May 2, and played pretty well despite the loss. The Crusaders batted in eight runs on 11 hits, but one bad inning hurt their chance at a win.
“But for the third inning, we played a pretty good game,” said coach David Lane. “Five unearned runs from two errors, dug a hole we couldn’t quite get out of.”
Jackson Steen threw six innings and took the loss. Nine runs, four earned 3 walks, eight strikeouts.
Jack Lorenz threw the final inning, and had a 1-2-3 inning, striking out one.
Levi Hahn went three for four, one of which was a home run, and had three RBIs.
Jack Lorenz was two for four with two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Zach Jacobs went two for four with a double and two runs scored.
Lukas McGill also went two for four with one RBI.
Mark Stephenson, Jackson Urtel, and Ben Bonk all had one hit.
Mayer Lutheran 1 Le Sueur-Henderson 6
The Crusaders played well defensively and got the bat on the ball often, but were just unable to get the runs needed for the win.
“Probably our best defensive game, and we did a pretty good job of putting the ball in play,” said Lane. “Bu eight walks and two hit batters, combined with eight wild pitches allowed LS/H to score to many free runs.”
Levi Hahn started, going 3 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and two hits allowed.
Seth Aurich came on to throw the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up zero runs, two strikeouts, no walks.
Zach Jacobs and Mark Stephenson had the two MLHS hits. Seth Aurich scored the one run.
Mayer Lutheran 2 Sibley East 10
The Crusaders’ pitching staff had a lot of batters swinging and missing, but walks and wild pitches allowed the Wolverines to produce runs.
“Our pitchers all had over-powering stuff (as evidenced by the 12 strikeouts), but struggled to stay in the strike zone – seven walks, one hit batter, and seven wild pitches,” said Lane. “Defensively we made four errors that cost runs and extended innings.”
Zach Jacobs threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out nine, with three hits.
Jack Lorenz came on in relief, throwing 2 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Seth Aurich threw the last inning, a 1-2-3 frame.
Levi Hahn went two for three, with a single and a home run (his fifth in the last two weeks).
Mark Stephenson went two for three.
Zach Jacobs had double and scored a run.
Jackson Steen, Jack Lorenz, and Cayden Olson each had a single.
