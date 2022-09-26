The 28-7 loss to St. Clair/Mankato Loyola Saturday night looks much worse on the scoreboard than it was on the field, as Mayer Lutheran trailed by just one score for much of the game, but turnovers proved costly and two late touchdowns from the Spartans put the game out of reach.

“St. Clair was very aggressive on D - put us on our heals and we were not able to execute without making mistakes,” said coach Dean Aurich. “We had four costly turnovers that put them in the driver’s seat most of the game. They are a very good team and outplayed us on Friday night. Hopefully we can grow from the experience and keep improving.”

Load comments