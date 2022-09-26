The 28-7 loss to St. Clair/Mankato Loyola Saturday night looks much worse on the scoreboard than it was on the field, as Mayer Lutheran trailed by just one score for much of the game, but turnovers proved costly and two late touchdowns from the Spartans put the game out of reach.
“St. Clair was very aggressive on D - put us on our heals and we were not able to execute without making mistakes,” said coach Dean Aurich. “We had four costly turnovers that put them in the driver’s seat most of the game. They are a very good team and outplayed us on Friday night. Hopefully we can grow from the experience and keep improving.”
After a turnover on the Crusaders’ first drive, the Spartans quickly raced to the endzone to go up 6-0. A series of lightning strikes led to a weather delay, and when play resumed, the Spartans kicked the PAT to go up 7-0.
While the Crusaders took a lot of big hits from the big and physical Spartan team, they hung in there and made it a game. Mayer Lutheran offense put together a long drive that was capped off by a 1 yard run by Levi Hahn to put the score at 14-7, a mark that would not change until the fourth quarter.
The turnovers wiped out what was a solid effort on offense as Mayer Lutheran tallied nearly 300 yards of offense. Hahn completed eight passes for 115 yards, finding Josiah Clark four times for 64 yards, Jack Grimsley three times for 44 yards and Mason Neitzel once for 7 yards. Grimsley surpassed 100 yards on the ground with 107 yards on 12 carries (8.9 average), Hahn rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries and Justus Shimanski had six carries for 12 yards.
Neitzel and Clark led the defense with seven tackles each and were followed by Blake Aurich (5), Hahn (5), Carson Gutknecht (4), Michael Woestehoff (3), Michael Corey (3), Grimsley (2), Marcus Johnson (1), Lukas Mcgill (1), Brayden Bury (1) and Shimanski (1). Woestehoff and Bury each had a sack in the loss.
Up next is Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday night.
“If you look at common opponents and scores - this should be a good game for us,” Aurich said. “We travel to JWP - it’s fun playing on their beautiful turf field.”
