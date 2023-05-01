The Mayer Lutheran baseball team kicked off the season with three games, getting more hits each outing.
The Crusaders started the season at Sibley East April 13 with a 3-0 loss. Levi Hahn threw five innings striking out four with five hits allowed. Jackson Steen threw the final inning, giving up no runs or hits and striking out two. Jack Lorenz and Lukas McGill had Mayer Lutheran’s two hits.
The Crusaders then traveled to Randolph the following day, scoring four runs on three hits in a 15-4 loss. Jack Lorenz threw 2 2/3 innings with a strikeout and Seth Aurich went 1 inning in relief with one strikeout as well. Ben Bonk threw the final inning of the 10-run rule shortened game, recording one strikeout. Jack Lorenz, Zach Jacobs and Jackson Urtel each had a hit for Mayer Lutheran, while Seth Aurich walked twice and scored 2 runs.
The Crusaders returned to action April 18 and scored a run in the first inning before the Raiders of Norwood Young America fought back to win 9-1. Lorenz walked in the lead off spot, stole second and moved to third off the bat of Jacobs before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Hahn.
Jackson Steen entered in the first inning to pitch in relief and threw four more innings, striking out eight, walking one, giving up five runs, but only one of those was earned. Levi Hahn threw the final inning for Mayer Lutheran with one strikeout and one hit allowed. Seth Aurich, Zach Jacobs, Lukas McGill each had a base hit, while Jackson Urtel had a double - the Crusaders first extra base hit of the year.
