The Mayer Lutheran baseball team kicked off the season with three games, getting more hits each outing.

The Crusaders started the season at Sibley East April 13 with a 3-0 loss. Levi Hahn threw five innings striking out four with five hits allowed. Jackson Steen threw the final inning, giving up no runs or hits and striking out two. Jack Lorenz and Lukas McGill had Mayer Lutheran’s two hits.

