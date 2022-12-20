Head coach: Taylor Mueller
Assistant coaches: Mike Correy, Branden Carlson, Jared Switch
Captains: Hunter Arvig, Josiah Clark, Marcus Johnson, Michael Correy
Strengths and areas to work on: “Offensively we share the ball well and have some good size down low,” said Mueller. “Valuing the ball and staying disciplined on defense are areas we need to improve.”
Goals: “Our goals are to continue improving our execution of the fundamentals and striving to get the most out of ourselves every day by maintaining a mental edge,” said Mueller. “If we can do these things consistently, we aim to be playing a long season.”
Season outlook: “We have a strong schedule this year and will face some tough competition over the course of the season,” said Mueller. “Nevertheless, we are confident that as we continue to improve our execution of the details and ‘little things,’ we can put a team on the floor that is tough to beat.”
Conference/section outlook: “Belle Plaine and Central (NYA) will be among the tougher conference teams we play this year,” said Mueller.
Last week
The Crusaders played in yet another close game decided by one possession, falling 75-73 to West Lutheran Dec. 6. Mayer Lutheran fell behind 41-33 at the half before outscoring West Lutheran 40-34 in the second half. Marcus Johnson had a big night with 38 points to lead the Crusaders. Also scoring was Josiah Clark (9), John Arvig (6), Michael Corey (6), Levi Hahn (6), Jack Grimsley (4), Jack Lorenz (2) and Mason Neitzel (2).
Mayer Lutheran was within single digits in the first half when taking on Concordia Academy before the opposition pulled away with a 73-40 win. Johnson led the Crusaders with 14 points and was followed by Hahn (8), Corey (5), Taylor Bates (5), Arvig (4), Lorenz (2) and Grimsley (2).
