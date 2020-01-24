The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team made some big shots and forced some key turnovers when trailing late against Jordan Jan. 16, but could not cut into the deficit enough to pull out the win. The Hubmen managed to overcome the big plays late thanks to their efforts at the free throw line in a 77-66 win.
Alexander Flucas and Teigan Martin were able to get to the rim late in the game to push Jordan into running clock, as the duo combined for 43 points. Flucas pulled off a couple of spin moves while driving the paint on the way to 20 points and Martin’s quickness in the post allowed him to score 23 before the double team could arrive.
Eli Johnson scored six, while Connor Olsen, Tyler Neitzel and Riley Krueger each scored four. Dylan Nelson tallied three and Austin Crown added two.
In an 82-47 loss to No. 1 ranked BOLD Jan. 14, Ty Hoese led the Crusaders in scoring with 11 and was followed by Dylan Nelson (5), Brady Harnung (5), Neitzel (5), Krueger (4), Crown (4), Martin (4), Flucas (4), Johnson (3) and Isaac Hahn (2).
After traveling to Sibley East Jan. 21, the Crusaders host Tri-City United Jan. 24 and take on St. Charles Jan. 25 at Burnsville. Following a Jan. 30 game at Le Sueur-Henderson, the Crusaders have a five game homestand – Cleveland Feb. 1, Belle Plaine Feb. 3, NYA Feb. 7, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Feb. 8 and Minneapolis Patrick Henry Feb. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.