After a long season, the Mayer Lutheran volleyball team found themselves right where they wanted to be, playing in the Class A State Championship Match.

“Getting to this spot is what every coach and team strives for,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. ‘We knew today would be a battle, and that it was. The journey to reach this destination started Aug. 15. The last 2 ½ months have been filled with so many laughs, fun filled activities, life lessons, growth in skills and leadership, bonding, devotional time, memories and just having fun with the game of volleyball. Throughout the season, the journey, we would strive to get better everyday individually and as a team. We had several new people on this team and chemistry is by far the most important factor, I believe, to be successful. We had work to do, and it is the season that prepares a team for postseason. We would fail, recover, fail, recover, and continue to grow in many areas. This all paid off as we found ourselves playing in the championship match for the State Title on Saturday versus Minneota.”

Load comments