After a long season, the Mayer Lutheran volleyball team found themselves right where they wanted to be, playing in the Class A State Championship Match.
“Getting to this spot is what every coach and team strives for,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. ‘We knew today would be a battle, and that it was. The journey to reach this destination started Aug. 15. The last 2 ½ months have been filled with so many laughs, fun filled activities, life lessons, growth in skills and leadership, bonding, devotional time, memories and just having fun with the game of volleyball. Throughout the season, the journey, we would strive to get better everyday individually and as a team. We had several new people on this team and chemistry is by far the most important factor, I believe, to be successful. We had work to do, and it is the season that prepares a team for postseason. We would fail, recover, fail, recover, and continue to grow in many areas. This all paid off as we found ourselves playing in the championship match for the State Title on Saturday versus Minneota.”
The matchup many hoped for throughout the season delivered, as the rematch from last year’s title game went five sets and even past the 15-point threshold. The Vikings got the early advantage but could never put the Crusaders away. Despite large leads in both of the first two sets, the Vikings won each set by just two points thanks to the grit and determination coming from the Mayer Lutheran side. The Crusaders fell behind 11-2 in set two before tying the game with the help of an 11-1 run. Mayer Lutheran then took the initiative in sets three and four after a 2-0 hole, controlling the majority of each set with wins of 25-20 and 25-19 to force a fifth set. It truly was the battle that was promised and both teams played like winners in a bout for the ages.
It was not a great start for the Crusaders on Saturday, as they spotted No. 1 ranked Minneota six points right away.
“We did not start out the way we planned,” said Grimsley. “On our side of the net, we created five errors and Minneota jumped out to a 6-0 start. I guess we were a bit tight.”
The Crusaders finally started chipping away at the score and caught back up at 14-16.
“We were able to control our side a bit better and start to build a little rhythm,” said Grimsley. “We fought hard and took the lead to 23-22.”
Minneota came on strong and finished with a big kill. Minneota’s Ella Johnson was very hard to read and she led the Vikings with six kills. Madeline Guetzkow led the Crusaders with seven kills and Stella Maass had five digs.
The Crusaders did not start out strong again and it looked like Minneota was about to run away with this set very quickly.
“The set was spinning out of control with their fast powerful offense and our errors that they capitalized on,” said Grimsley.
Finally, with the score at 2–11, the Crusaders started to atleast keep the score only six points away. At 8–16 the Crusaders started chipping away at the score, point by point. Clara Keaveny served five straight points with the Crusader defense picking up shots and then putting the ball down. Stella Maass had 12 digs while Izzy Keaveny had eight and Gabby Wachholz led the team with six kills in this set. The Crusaders caught back up at 23-24 but Minneota finished the set with a kill.
Down 2-0, the Crusaders’ backs were against the wall but they were far from out despite the lopsided score.
“We were not out of this match yet and we talked a lot about how great we were playing for most of the set, especially the end of each set,” said Grimsley. “All we needed to do was not give them 6–10 points at the beginning of a set. It was time to go now or this match was not going to end well.”
The Crusaders jumped out to a 10–5 lead, while the closest this set came was 19-16.
“The best part about this set was that the girls were finally feeling like they took control of the court and knew that we could find some ways to score,” said Grimsley. “Our errors decreased and we were able to keep Minneota out of system.
This time Minneota was the one to get the game back close at 18-21 before the Crusaders pushed through and ended the set on a Gabby Wachholz kill.
The fourth set was a reversal of what Minneota did to the Crusaders the first two sets. Mayer Lutheran jumped out to a 10–2 lead with Izzy Keaveny serving a strong eight points before Minneota started battling back and forth. The Crusaders would hold however, winning 25-19 to send the state championship game to a fifth set tiebreaker.
“There were some very long rallies in this set with incredible defensive plays that kept the ball alive when you really thought the ball was down,” said Grimsley. “So set five was coming our way.”
The Crusaders had put the slow start way behind them and the energy was high heading into the final set.
“We were very excited to get to this set, now it was time to finish strong,” said Grimsley.
The score went back and forth for awhile with a few errors on both sides, but Minneota pulled ahead 4-8 before the Crusaders took a timeout.
“When you get to this point in a match, state title on the line, we couldn’t let the girls panic and fear losing,” said Grimsley. “We talked again about ‘better the ball,’ doing their job and once again have fun.”
The talk paid off as the Crusaders rolled off the next five points in a row - a huge block by Marley Martin and a kill, a kill by Amber Hoese and Gabby Wachholz with great passing from Clara Keaveny and Stella Maass in the back row.
Then, the Crusaders had three errors in a row, with Minneota pulling ahead 9–11. The battle went back and forth with some great plays, huge blocks and some creative kills on both sides. The Crusaders eventually lost 16-18 in what was a battle until the end.
“This team just fell short with a few plays here and there at the wrong time,” said Grimsley. “As a coach it was even hard to realize the match ended because you are so invested in the moment that the end comes in a bit of a shock, with no time to prepare. Coming back was true grit and figuring out on the court what needed to be done after starting a bit tense was a huge success to the team.”
Though the loss hurt in the moment, the 2022 campaign was a great one. The Crusaders took everyone’s best every night with a target on their back and still made it all the way to the State Championship. Though it ended on a loss, the Saturday night bout looked as if both sides faced each other 100 times, each team would win 50 times.
Captains Madeline Guetzkow, Stella Maass and Gabby Wachholz, along with fellow seniors Chloe Maetzold, Amber Hoese and Shelby Buhr led a stellar group to great success while their teammates look to be in great position to follow their example in the years to come.
“Congratulations to this team of girls that enjoyed the journey with the destination of competing for the state title,” Grimsley said. “Second place in state is a great accomplishment and finishing with heart and never backing down is a success. I am so proud of this team and all they accomplished this season. Congratulations also to Stella Maass, Madeline Guetzkow and Gabby Wachholz for being named on the State Tournament Team. So thankful and blessed to watch this team come together and will always be remembered as ONECRU!”
Serve: 102 – 113 90% 6 aces
Kills: 70 168% Kill Efficiency
Marley Martin: 12 kills 7 digs 2 blocks
Gabby Wachholz: 12-14 24 kills 14 digs
Stella Maas: 18-20 9 kills 32 digs
Madeline Guetzkow: 14 kills 32 assists 20 digs
Danica Martin: 17 – 17 6 kills 3 digs 4 blocks
Amber Hoese: 5 kills 7 digs
Izzy Keaveny: 30 – 32 4 aces 32 set assists 18 digs
Clara Keaveny: 18 – 20 10 digs
