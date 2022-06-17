After winning three of their first four games in the Section 4A Tournament, the Mayer Lutheran baseball team’s season came to an end just one game shy of the championship game, as New Life Academy won the June 7 matchup 7-6. The Crusaders outhit the Eagles eight to four, but could not pull out the win.
Mayer Lutheran grabbed the lead early before the Eagles fought back. Caden Robbins doubled and scored on an RBI single from Nate Pawelk to put the Crusaders up 1-0 in the first, then Caleb Olsen doubled and scored off the bat of Zach Jacobs to put the score at 2-0 through two. Mayer Lutheran doubled their lead in the third when Robbins, Pawelk and Olsen all walked to load the bases, leading to a pair of runs scoring on a Chris Corrigan double.
After the Eagles knotted the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the third, the Crusaders regained the lead in the next inning. Ty Hoese and Robbins walked, then Pawelk was hit by a pitch to load the bases, with Levi Hahn plating two runners on a single to center.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the lead would not hold as the Eagles tied the game in the sixth before winning on a walk-off in the seventh inning.
Hahn had two hits and two RBIs, while Corrigan drove in two runs on one hit. Jacobs had two hits with an RBI and Pawelk had one and one. Robbins and Olsen also had hits in the loss. Robbins struck out 11 in 5.2 innings with two earned runs.
