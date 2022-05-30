The final day of the regular season for the Mayer Lutheran softball team was an embodiment of their 2022 season – a lot of runs and a lot of rain. The Crusaders, who averaged nearly seven runs per game this Spring, scored 10 and 21 in a doubleheader, which was ended by a downpour of rain, which wreaked havoc these past 2 months.
“[The season has] been squished into 4 weeks, so a lot of games in a short time and that was mainly due to wet weather,” said Chloe Wulf. “So yeah, this is a good representation of how the season has gone.”
And when the Crusaders have been able to step on the field, they have been successful in 2022, finishing above .500 with a 10-9 record despite playing a lot of schools from a larger class.
“We still have a lot of the girls that we’ve been playing with [in years past], so we’ve grown those relationships,” said Abigail Maetzold. “We know how to play with each other and we’ve added a few girls to the mix, so we’ve done a great job.”
The Crusaders have improved as the season has gone on, winning seven of their last eight games, despite being dealt a tough blow when senior shortstop and lead-off hitter Rylee Noerenberg went down with an injury late in the year.
“We started out OK I guess, and then we just recently lost Rylee, our shortstop, and I think we’re trying to compensate for losing her, which has been tough,” said Maddi Saulsbury. “But our younger girls are really stepping up, bringing our team together and getting us some wins.”
The senior class was quick to praise youngster Ellie Shipler for jumping into Noerenberg’s role, keeping their season moving along with victories despite losing such a major piece of their offense and defense at a crucial point in the season.
“Nobody I’d rather have in my spot than her,” said Noerenberg.
The Crusaders have delivered in the clutch as the season comes to an end, winning four games decided by two runs or less with a pair of walk-off wins against Norwood Young America and Southwest Christian in the penultimate week of the regular season..
“Our momentum has just pushed us to the end,” said Saulsbury. “At the beginning, we were a little bit rickety, but as the season has gone on, we’ve grown in confidence with our players and we’re able to play together better, and thats helping us get some of these last minute wins.”
In the final two weeks of the season, Mayer Lutheran won seven games compared to just two losses, with the defeats coming in doubleheader splits.
“We played really, really well last week despite two losses,” said Maetzold. “The games that don’t go so well. we have a few errors, and we don’t fix those mistakes and they happen again. They pile on and we get down on ourselves. But once we have that momentum pick back up, we do a lot better, the closeness of the game helps bring our spirits up and and we’re cheering louder and the cheering helps us out.”
Also helping them overcome obstacles is their confidence at the plate, as the Crusaders have grown assertive in the batter’s box.
“One thing we have started doing is really working on being aggressive at the plate,” said Wulf. “So instead of watching pitches go by, we really encourage players to swing and be aggressive, which has really helped. But even just working on the energy, once the team’s up, everybody gets up and at the plate you’re excited to get a hit.”
