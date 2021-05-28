After falling into a 7-0 early Friday night against Glencoe-Silver Lake, the Mayer Lutheran softball team bounced back in a big way, with an explosive second inning. Bela Karels walked in the lead-off spot, then Shelby Buhr singled and Bree Noerenberg reached base on an error to load the bases, turning it over to the top of the order with plenty of runners to drive home.
Rylee Noerenberg plated the first run on a double to left field and Maddi Saulsbury hit a grounder that resulted in an error that scored two more runs. With Chloe Kirt joining Saulsbury on base after another error, Danica Martin cleared the bases with a three-run home run to left field to put the exclamation point on a six-run inning that had the Crusaders draw within one run (7-6).
Unfortunately for Mayer Lutheran, the Panthers would answer with a six-run inning of their own to jump out to a 13-6 lead. While Kirt would go on to score two more runs off the bat of Rachel Kelzer, the Panthers held on to earn the 13-8 victory.
The Crusaders tallied 10 hits in the loss, with five players earning two hits in the game – Rylee Noerenberg, Kirt, Martin, Kelzer and Buhr. Martin’s three RBIs led the team, with Kelzer plating two runs and Rylee Noerenberg batting in another. Karels drew two walks and Martin earned another.
