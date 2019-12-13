After winning their first two games of the season, indcluding a win over the defending Class AA State Champs, the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team earned a No. 10 ranking. The Crusaders then built on that hot start with an impressive 4-0 week that has Mayer Lutheran at 6-0 with some impressive early wins.
“Looking at this schedule, Minnehaha coming in and Watertown at the tail end of a four game week in a back-to-back, would I have envisioned [being 6-0] - probably not,” said coach Kris Gustin. “I was thinking if we were 5-1 or even 4-2, I would be happy with that. But here we sit at 6-0. The girls have played well, they’ve executed and done what we asked them to do and they’re in a good spot.”
In a back-to-back to start the week, the Crusaders won 73-42 over West Lutheran and 77-60 over Tri-City United. They then closed out the week with another back-to-back, defeating Watertown-Mayer 56-45 and Le Sueur-Henderson 83-65 to move to 6-0, having won every game by double-digits.
“I feel like we’re playing really well as a team right now on both ends of the floor,” said Lilly Wachholz.
After a year finishing around .500, the Crusaders have exploded out of the gates this year and others are taking notice with the top-10 ranking. The reason for the fast start is two-fold, growth and depth.
“It’s a year of maturity, it’s another year of playing at this level, it’s the growth and the effort they put in this offseason, and really the chemistry,” Gustin said.
As is the norm with the Crusaders, they scheduled tough opponents last season and their record was not indicative of how well they played. After losing just one senior, much of the team is back and now has the experience to finally turn competitive games into wins.
“Even though we lost one senior, it’s another year of playing together, getting to know each other better and working together better,” said Emma Lade. “We’re having really good teamwork and we’re passing the ball. On defense we’re all communicating and getting good stops.”
Working together has been crucial in the early going, as the offense has been shaped by balance and making the extra pass. With four different lead-scorers in six games and six different players reaching double-digits so far, defenses can’t key in on any one person.
“I find it really fun, I feel like we are really connecting, we’re picking up from where we left off last year and keep grinding,” said Morgan Chmielewski.
Part of that balance is depth. In addition to the returning players with lots of varsity playing time, underclassmen like Madeline Guetzkow, Julia Carns and Rylee Noerenberg have been key for the Crusaders off the bench.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries so far already, so it’s important for other girls to be able to step up because our team doesn’t have one player to rely on,” Lexi Schermann said. “We all can step up and shut down people.”
The depth can also be the deciding factor in games like Mayer Lutheran played in last week, when a four-game stretch in six days can take it’s toll with fatigue on the starters. Yet player like Guetzkow can come off the bench and score in double-figures three times in six games as a freshman, and Carns put up seven against TCU.
“Having four games in a week, it helps give us a break from playing all the time,” Lade said. “They come in and do really good and keep it going. It’s not like they let the lead drop, they keep it going.”
And on Saturday it was Noerenberg who came up big, tallying seven points in limited minutes.
“She came off the bench and had ice in her veins,” Gustin said. “She comes off the bench and knocks down basically the first pass she caught, on the top of the key, hits a three pointer, hits another outside shot later in the game and then comes back in the end of the game and makes another shot. It was nice to have her. Those were some pretty big points for us at the end of the half and she played some good minutes for us tonight.”
With their depth and hard work, the Crusaders are only getting better. On Saturday, the Crusaders were 10/16 from beyond the arc (62.5 percent), with five players hitting three pointers – Lade (4), Schermann (3), Noerenberg (1), Guetzkow (1) and Anna Karels (1).
“Emma lit it up in the first half, she shot really well,” Gustin said. “She didn’t shoot too great at Watertown, but she came in and got some extra shots in. That’s what I love about these girls - Morgan just comes up and says hey, where are the balls, I want to shoot right now. They’ve got this mentality of getting better and we see girls in the gym working on their shots and those kinds of things pay off.”
The depth and hard work pays off on the defensive side as well, as the Crusaders are really in their element when getting on the run after turnovers.
“It starts with our defense - if we can can defend and get stops and get the ball in transition - that’s where this team shines,” Gustin said. “We run the floor well, we’ve got some athleticism, some speed. They’re pretty knowledgeable at spacing, and if ultimately those things don’t work, when they execute their offense and set screens, that’s one thing that this team is doing that other teams haven’t. They’re setting screens and getting people open. That’s a real positive for us.”
After the 6-0 start, the Crusaders hosted Maranatha Dec. 10, then travel to Belle Plaine Dec. 12 and Norwood Young America Dec. 17. Mayer Lutheran then closes out 2019 with Eden Valley Watkins tournament Dec. 19-20.
“I think it has been really fun and exciting [to start the season 6-0], but I think all of us know that we have to keep working, because every game is going to be a challenge for us,” said Schermann.
