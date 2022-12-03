It was not an easy start to the season for the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team, but they finally got on the court and won their first two games, defeating Maranatha 83-50 and Visitation 55-48 this past weekend.
“With the volleyball team’s success at the state tournament, we had several of them take a few days off, there’s a lot of sickness going around right now, we are six practices in and have yet to have a practice with everybody,” coach Kris Gustin said before the first two games. “But we’ve seen some good things. We’re eager to get our team selected so that we can break up and start working on things we want to do this year and start preparing for games that come way sooner than typical.”
The Crusaders lost a lot of talent to graduation, but still return some key players from last year’s state tournament team.
“Anytime you go for a team that had an all-time leading scorer and a couple of 6’2” girls that graduate and one of our best defensive players in Riley, any time you have those graduation losses, people are going to have to step up,” said Gustin. “So Madeline is going to have a little bit of a bigger role offensively this year, Stella is going to have to do a little bit more for us offensively. Danica took a nice step up last year as a sophomore and we expect that to continue. Marley is going to have to step up a little more and we’ve got a couple of freshmen in the Keaveny girls who will play a role on our team as well.”
With the changed roster, the gameplay will vary a little bit, but the Crusaders will still look to battle in the post and play tough defense.
“We’re going to be a little bit different than last year,” said Gustin. “The last couple of years we’ve been pretty deliberate about moving the ball around and making sure we get good shots. We didn’t have to shoot from the outside because we had several girls who could post up but I think we have that capability again this year. I think Amber will play a little bit of a bigger role, she can post up a little bit. We still have Madeline and Danica, Stella can post up a little bit, the Keavenys can as well, so I think that mentality is going to stay, but I think we are going to shoot from the outside more than we have in the past and maybe try to open things up. We’ve always liked to run and I think that’s going to continue, and we’ve always talked about how when we defend well, that turns into our offense and that’s a good thing for us. And I think we’re going to try to ratchet that up and maybe do a little more full court work just to try to get some tempo and try to get some points.”
The battle for the Minnesota River Conference should once again be a battle at the top with Mayer Lutheran, Belle Plaine and Norwood Young America all returning talented squads this year.
“Belle Plaine is going to be pretty good again, Norwood is returning almost everybody, they’re going to be really tough this year, and we’d like to think we’re in that mix,” said Gustin. “I think it’s us three and then everybody else. But it should be a dogfight between us three for sure.”
The section fight should also feature the same faces, with returning rivals and a boosted Buffalo squad.
“Lester Prairie is always a tough out, Buffalo Lake Hector is really good - they gave us two pretty good battles last year,” said Gustin. “We beat them by 10 or 12 points each time, but they were close games, they played well. They graduated a couple of girls but one of their better players who will be playing basketball in college is coming off an injury so she’ll be returning. She did not play last year, so they’re going to be solid and they’re going to be tough. They don’t have a lot of depth, so we feel like we can maybe wear them out, get them in foul trouble. They’ve got a couple of guards that play really well, and they’ll probably be our biggest challenge in the subsection. Then on the other half, Sleepy Eye and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s probably the two favorites.”
First two games
The Crusaders certainly made good on the promise to open things up from the perimeter, shooting 69 percent from three point land with nine made threes. Madeline Guetzkow and Clara Keaveny both made three, while Izzy Keaveny made two and Marley Martin made one.
Foru Crusaders reached double-digit scoring as Guetzkow totalled 23 and Danica Martin had 22, while Clara and Izzy Keaveny had 14 and 10. Stella Maass had six, Marley Martin had five, Shelby Buhr had two and Avery Arvig had one.
Danica Martin had an affect all over the court with 12 boards, seven assists, three steals and two blocks to earn a double-double with her 22 points.
Izzy Keaveny was active on the boards with eight rebounds and had team-high four steals while Maass had three blocks.
Saturday’s contest was a much closer battle, as the two sides were pretty much even in every statiscal category. But Mayer Lutheran’s edge in fouls and free throws proved to be a difference maker, as Visitation had 21 fouls compared to Mayer Lutheran’s 12, giving the Crusaders the opportunity to make seven more free throws in a seven point win.
Guetzkow led the scoring ith 17 points, Izzy Keaveny had 14, Danica Martin had 10, Clara Keaveny had nine, Maass had three and Marley Martin had two.
Danica Martin led the team in rebounds and steals with eight and four, while Maass had four assists to lead the team and Marley Martin had two blocks.
