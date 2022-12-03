It was not an easy start to the season for the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team, but they finally got on the court and won their first two games, defeating Maranatha 83-50 and Visitation 55-48 this past weekend.

“With the volleyball team’s success at the state tournament, we had several of them take a few days off, there’s a lot of sickness going around right now, we are six practices in and have yet to have a practice with everybody,” coach Kris Gustin said before the first two games. “But we’ve seen some good things. We’re eager to get our team selected so that we can break up and start working on things we want to do this year and start preparing for games that come way sooner than typical.”

