Olivia Tjernagel has been playing volleyball for most of her life, and while she does not take the court for the accolades, that does not stop them from pouring in.
“I always knew I wanted to play, but I was like, you know, we’ll see how it goes - just play volleyball, play a little bit of basketball. It’s crazy to see where I am now.”
While it is easy to keep track of the number of kills she had in her high school career (having surpassed 1,000 this past season), the awards are not. After all, they are coming from all over the country. Not only has Tjernagel gotten the attention of her team, being named captain, she made waves in the conference and area surrounding Mayer with awards such as being named to the Minnesota River Conference All-Conference First Team, the KDUZ/KARP/KGLB All-Area Volleyball Team and the Herald Journal Volleyball Player of the Year. Moving on to a wider area, she was a Ms Baden finalist (top five senior volleyball players), made the All-State First Team and was named to Minneapolis Star Tribune All-Metro First Team.
Moving on to yet again a wider scale, the Waconia native and Mayer Lutheran senior made the American Volleyball Coaches Association Under Armour Watch List, All-Region 7 Team and All-American Honorable Mention Team-Top 150.
And widening her reach even further, Tjernagel has played in international competition, participating in the USA High Performance Championships and the Junior A1 Program - the National Training Team Program for USA Volleyball in the Junior age group. The list of her accomplishments go on, as she will move on to play college volleyball for Northern Iowa.
“The coaches help so much, they push me everyday in practice and they help us all on the court to be our best, to be the best we can be as a player,” said Tjernagel. “It’s just crazy to think I’m coming from a small school of 150 people going to play college and all these places already know about me. I’m super excited and really humbled by it.”
While the awards come from all over and for different reasons, the one constant is that Tjernagel credits all of her success to her teammates and coaches.
“Obviously none of them would have happened without my teammates or coaches that helped me achieve those goals,” she said.
And it is easy to see why Tjernagel is so quick to credit her teammates. The Crusaders have bonded over the years to create a perennial powerhouse on the volleyball court. As a freshman, Tjernagel joined a strong group of players that won back-to-back state championships and had multiple all-state players. She then was joined by a new group and the accolades for Mayer Lutheran kept coming in, with Claudia Stahlke and Lilly Wachholz joining Tjernagel on the all-state team this past season. Sticking out among that crowd makes the attention all the more impressive, but it is that talent at Mayer Lutheran that leads to the success as well.
“It just comes from a lot of hard work, motivation, working hard in practice, and showing that on the court as well,” Tjernagel said. “Pushing your teammates and having my teammates push me to be my best as well.”
There is only one ball on the court at a time, so tallying any milestones is no easy accomplishment. Yet while Tjernagel shared the court with two other premier blockers in fellow all-state teammates Stahlke and Wachholz, she still ended up setting the Minnesota career block record with 423.
With her volleyball career at Mayer Lutheran behind her, Tjernagel looks to start the next chapter, that is after aiding the girls basketball team at Mayer Lutheran to more success. Up next is college ball, and possibly more international competition.
“I’m pretty excited about what is ahead of me next year at Northern Iowa, it will be tough but I’m excited to start it and I have all this motivation,” she said. “College comes first, but hopefully I can make it one day and go big. I don’t know, it’s just a work in progress.”
But no matter what lies ahead, the memories she has already made as a Crusader will always be with her.
“There are so many [favorite memories, but my favorite is] probably the state tournament, just being there and seeing all of those people up in the stands,” Tjernagel said. “The experience is unreal. I would say it’s a once in a lifetime experience, but I’m super lucky that I got to experience it three times. Just being at the state tournament is one of the best things for me.”
