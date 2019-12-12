The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team started the season this past week ranked the No. 11 team in Class A, but lost three close games to fall to 0-3. The Crusaders lost 65-61 to Bloomington Kennedy, 62-56 to Blake and 41-32 to Watertown-Mayer.
The opening of the Dec. 6 meeting between the Crusaders and the Royals was deceptive. The first two shots were successful three-pointers as Sean Buchanan opened the scoring for Mayer Lutheran with a perimeter shot and Cale Wabbe responded with a deep shot of his own. The game would devolve into a defensive battle however, with the two sides going scoreless for the next few minutes before the final score ended at 41-32.
The Royals started pulling away slowly in the low-scoring affair, leading by as much as 10 points before a buzzer-beater corner three from Ty Hoese cut the deficit to seven at halftime, with Mayer Lutheran down 22-15.
Tyler Neitzel chipped away at the Watertown-Mayer lead in the second half by getting to the rim, netting four points at the basket and four from the free throw line to get the Crusaders within three points. The eight second half points were crucial for the Crusaders, but they could not get any closer as the Royals closed the game out at the free throw line.
Buchanan led the team with nine points, Hoese had seven, Connor Olsen added three, Austin Crown and Teigan Martin each had two and Riley Krueger finished with one.
Kicking off the season Dec. 3 against the Eagles, Tyler Neitzel led the Crusaders with 22 points and Teigan Martin added 15. Also scoring for the Crusaders – Ty Hoese (7), Connor Olsen (7), Brady Harnung (4), Riley Krueger (4) and Eli Johnson (2).
In another game decided by just a few possessions, the Crusaders fell by six to the Bears. Teigan Martin led the team with 18 points, while Tyler Neitzel and Connor Olsen each had 10. Also scoring for Mayer Lutheran – Ty Hoese (7), Riley Krueger (4), Brady Harnung (3), Eli Johnson (2) and Dylan Nelson (2).
After traveling to Tri-City United Dec. 10, the Crusaders have two home games – Dec. 12 against New Ulm Cathedral and Dec. 13 against Le Sueur-Henderson before a Dec. 14 matchup against Holy Family Catholic at Hiawatha Collegiate. Mayer Lutheran then closes out 2019 on the road at Belle Plaine Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 at Concordia Academy.
