In a battle for the top spot in the Minnesota River Conference, the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team prevailed with a 55-43 win Feb. 10.
“This was a big game for us, obviously on senior night, us five wanting to get this win, but I think it shows our hard work,” Lilly Wachholz said. “We knew we would have to come in and get the job done if we wanted to check off one thing on our list of goals this year.”
With the Thursday night matchup being their only game last week, the Crusaders had plenty of time to prepare for the Tigers.
“The mental prep is huge for a big game like this,” said Rylee Noerenberg. “It’s cool to see how everyone prepares themselves.”
The game was slow-going at first, with the two sides knotted at 2-2 for nearly 6 minutes, with turnovers hamstringing both sides. But once Mayer Lutheran settled in, they went on a 15-1 run to take a 17-3 lead.
“Offensively we slowed it down when we needed to,” said Emma Lade. “There were a few times where we got rambunctious, but we slowed it down and got the job done.”
The Tigers would go on a run to get within six points going into the break and got within one point in the second half, but never put together a run good enough to take the lead, as the Crusaders led wire-to-wire. At times the Crusader offense struggled, but the defense was up to the task, holding the Tigers to 43 points total on 25 percent shooting.
“Something I really loved this game was our communication,” said Julia Carns. “It hasn’t always been the best this year, but we came together and talked it all out completely and I think that’s what made our defense come together. Teamwork was the main thing, it was awesome.”
Teamwork was crucial as both teams endured foul trouble, with 50 free throw attempts in the game. Both sides were in the bonus with 10 minutes remaining, so defense and free throws became critical. Mayer Lutheran won the battle in both areas, netting 21/26 free throws (81 percent) compared to Belle Plaine’s 11/24 shooting (46 percent), while still playing good defense without fouling out.
“If both teams made all of their free throws, it would have been a closer game,” said Lade. “[Despite the fouls] we just kept pushing. It definitely changed the defense. We stayed discipline in our defense. Yeah we got a lot of fouls, but we didn’t back off of them.”
The Crusaders also won the rebounding battle 40-25 with 34 defensive rebounds.
“They were double triple teaming us every rebound and we were able to control a lot of those and not give the ball away,” said coach Kris Gustin.
Mayer Lutheran also got a boost from their bench, bringing energy in the hotly-contested battle.
“Our bench was awesome,” said Noerenberg. “They were hyping us up so much, it was such a big help when we were on the court. It was definitely a team win.”
The night began with a celebration of the senior class and ended with the Crusaders celebrating a big win over a rival, giving Mayer Lutheran the inside track for a conference championship.
“It was definitely a good way to end senior night,” said Abigail Maetzold.
The win moves the Crusaders to 19-2 on the year and is their fifth in a row after their only two losses this season. Since the back-to-back losses, Mayer Lutheran has dug deep and redoubled their efforts, as showcased by the double-digit win over Belle Plaine.
“It has taught us a lot,” Wachholz said of the losses. “It shows us what we really need to work on in our games and we’ve been good at working hard in practice and it’s showing and paying off in our games. I think we’re in a really good place going into the final stretch of the season.”
Stats
Emma Lade, Madeline Guetzkow and Julia Carns did the bulk of the scoring with 19, 17 and 14 respectively, while Danica Martin added three and Lilly Wachholz finished with two. The leading scoring trio was also perfect from the free throw line as Guetzkow went 9/9, Lade went 4/4 and Carns went 5/5.
Wachholz led the rebounding effort with 11 and was followed by Carns (7), Guetzkow (6), Danica Martin (4), Lade (2), Rylee Noerenberg (2), Abigail Maetzold (1) and Stella Maass (1).
Lade led the team in assists with four, Noerenberg and Wachholz had two each, Guetzkow and Danica Martin both had one.
Wachholz led the team in steals with four and was followed by Maass (3), Lade (2), Carns (1), Noerenberg (1) and Guetzkow (1). Wachholz and Carns both had two blocks.
