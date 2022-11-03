The Waconia girls cross country team won the Metro West Conference Championship this year, hoisting the title after a season-long journey. The Wildcats edged out Chaska by two points (61-63) and had an average time of 19 minutes, 46 seconds compared to the Hawks’ average of 19:58. The ‘Cats were elevated by five season best times and another Elite Performance by Madeline Lage that met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.
“It was pretty exciting, we worked great as a team,” said Avery Hess. “We ran our hearts out.”
Winning a conference title is a special accomplishment, but making it all the more amazing is that Waconia had not won a competition all year. They entered the MWC Championships in the number four spot.
“The coaches didn’t really talk about it before, but after the race they said it would have been a success if we got top three,” Madeline Lage said.
What the Wildcat runners did not know at the time was their standing among the other conference teams, as the coaches do not talk about wins and losses. Each day is about getting better in hopes the runners are at their best come the end of the season.
“We’re just working at building up that team chemistry and being willing to give it our all every opportunity we have to race,” said Lage.
The coaches plan worked perfectly, as Waconia posted five season best times to edge out the Hawks by two points.
“That’s definitely something that takes time and honestly it caught us by surprise, but we all worked together at conference and it made it so much more special,” said Lage. “[Depth] was so important, we couldn’t have won that conference title without everyone doing their best. It’s really promising for the future of the program and it’s really special that we got to earn that as a team and show off all the hard work we put in this year.”
Speaking of the future, junior Madeline Lage was joined in winning all-conference honors by seventh grader Avery Hess. Hess spent the first two meets on the middle school squad, then ran one meet JV before running the rest of the year on the varsity squad.
“It’s been very fun and I’ve gotten a lot better as the season has gone along,” Hess said. “It’s been fun running with everyone.”
And like the rest of the team, Hess was completely shocked when the Wildcats found out they had one the conference title.
“Madeline and Amelia looked at each other and said we got first, for a second and I didn’t know what that meant,” Hess said. “Then I started screaming and jumping up and down. It was super exciting.”
As for why the ‘Cats were able to pull off the unbelievable feat, Hess credited their mindset.
“We got confident and the coaches helped us,” said Hess. “We were inspired and just had fun running.”
At the meet, Lage posted a season best time of 18:26.40 to take third place and Hess was eighth with a season best time of 19:49.50 to earn both Waconia runners All-Conference honors. Also posting season best times were Amelia Herold (20:02.30), Jaidee Goehring (20:16.50) and Danica Kendrick (20:17.70). Kaasandra Thymian and Annabelle Herold also helped the Waconia squad take the MWC title (21:39.60 and 22:08.70).
Section 2AAA Championships
Junior Madeline Lage continued Waconia’s tradition of sending a runner to the State Meet when she qualified at Gale Woods Farm Oct. 25, taking third place with a time of 18 minutes, 30.27 seconds.
“It’s amazing, I’ve wanted to go to state cross country forever,” Lage said.
Lage’s experience of running at the course near Waconia helped her navigate and race past the compeition.
“It’s definitely a challenging course, so being able to already have already ran it this season definitely helped,” she said.
Lage helped lead the girls to a fourth place tie with Eden Prairie. Behind Lage was Amelia Herold (19:56.68), Avery Hess (20:08.76), Danica Kendrick (20:40.73), Kaasandra Thymian (21:37.39) and Evelyn Mickolichek (21:52.88).
For the boys, Jack Ulrich led the way with a 17:28.99 and was followed by Mason Behrens (18:04.64), Soren Kendrick (18:31.49), Gunnar Gorrie (18:43.31), Drew Puchner (18:53.18), Jackson McMerty (19:00.79) and Mitchell Moyer (19:40.24).
Madeline Lage is set to race in the Class AAA State Meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf, with a start time of 9:30 a.m.
