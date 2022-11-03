The Waconia girls cross country team won the Metro West Conference Championship this year, hoisting the title after a season-long journey. The Wildcats edged out Chaska by two points (61-63) and had an average time of 19 minutes, 46 seconds compared to the Hawks’ average of 19:58. The ‘Cats were elevated by five season best times and another Elite Performance by Madeline Lage that met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

“It was pretty exciting, we worked great as a team,” said Avery Hess. “We ran our hearts out.”

Load comments