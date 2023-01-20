The Waconia and New Prague wrestling teams have higher ambitions than a conference title, as the Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in Class AAA (and fresh off a defeat of the No. 2 AAA team) and the Trogans are ranked No. 2 in Class AA, so both teams' goals lie in the postseason. But you would not know on Thursday night that there was any greater goal than earning the Metro West Conference Championship, as both teams gave it their all in an epic battle. The two sides went back-and-forth late into the night in Waconia, with the home stands not leaving a seat to spare, as Waconia came up victorious in the final match, winning 32-28.

The Wildcats built an early lead as Carter Katherman won by an 18-2 technical fall, James Johnson won by a 4-1 decision, Maverick Mueller won by a 9-1 major decision and Lincoln Vick won by an 11-4 decision to give the 'Cats a 15-9 edge. But then the Trojans went on a run with four consecutive wins to put Waconia against the wall, as New Prague had a 13 point advantage with four matches remaining.

