The Waconia and New Prague wrestling teams have higher ambitions than a conference title, as the Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in Class AAA (and fresh off a defeat of the No. 2 AAA team) and the Trogans are ranked No. 2 in Class AA, so both teams' goals lie in the postseason. But you would not know on Thursday night that there was any greater goal than earning the Metro West Conference Championship, as both teams gave it their all in an epic battle. The two sides went back-and-forth late into the night in Waconia, with the home stands not leaving a seat to spare, as Waconia came up victorious in the final match, winning 32-28.
The Wildcats built an early lead as Carter Katherman won by an 18-2 technical fall, James Johnson won by a 4-1 decision, Maverick Mueller won by a 9-1 major decision and Lincoln Vick won by an 11-4 decision to give the 'Cats a 15-9 edge. But then the Trojans went on a run with four consecutive wins to put Waconia against the wall, as New Prague had a 13 point advantage with four matches remaining.
Having complete confidence in his team, Waconia coach Nick Hackman was convinced a 13 point deficit against one of the best teams in the state, a team that won the Rumble on the Red, was not enough to defeat the Wildcats. Having two No. 1 ranked wrestlers on his side can help ease the nerves, but it was two underclassmen that Hackman was completely confident in that delivered the chance for the No. 1s to clinch victory.
Down 13 with four matches remaining, Waconia pretty much had to win out to earn their win. If Cooper Jahnke lost at 182 pounds, Waconia would need to score 16 of 18 available points in the next three, while New Prague still had a No. 1 wrestler in their pocket. Jahnke not only did not lose, he dominated with a 10-1 major decision. The tide was turning in favor of the Wildcats, but it was a No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup that was the most anticipated of the night that still needed to swing in Waconia's favor, a matchup that went New Prague's way a few weeks earlier.
Max McEnelly almost never loses, in fact he goes year after year with no losses, so the fact that his New Prague rival defeated him in a close match just a few weeks ago, speaks volumes to the talent the Trojans rolled out. When the two No. 1s stepped on to the mat, and Waconia's National Champion and World Class Bronze medalist stepped under the spotlight in front of his homecrowd with a championship on the line, the crowd went through the roof. The announcer's voice on the loudspeaker was easily drowned out by the roars from both stands, as two of the best battled it out.
McEnelly nearly got two points at the final whistle, but neither wrestler gave up a point in the first period. The Waconia captain steadily gained the advantage as the match went on however, earning a 6-2 win that had the momentum all the way in Waconia's favor.
Next up was Vincent Halliday at 220, and like Jahnke, he thrived in the high pressure environment with another dominant win with an 11-2 major. His pickup of one bonus point meant Alex Riley would just need to win and not need any bonus points, though seconds later it was clear that did not matter.
As almost every one of the matches went all 6 minutes to lead up to a 28-26 score going into the final match, Riley needed only 14 seconds to end the dual, pinning his opponent just moments in.
Waconia had bested the No. 2 ranked team that finished three spots above them in the Rumble on the Red, a team that featured four No. 1 ranked wrestlers and one No. 2. The Wildcats won with an effort from top to bottom. While their No. 1s in McEnelly and Riley got huge wins, as well as No. 3 ranked Vick, No. 7 ranked Maverick Mueller and No. 9 ranked Katherman, without the rest of the roster, Waconia does not end up victorious. It was matches like Johnson at 126 in a 4-1 win New Prague might of hoped would swing their way, or when Levi Mueller faced off against the No. 2 ranked wrestler and gave up no bonus points, or when Jahnke and Halliday got major decisions when Waconia could not afford to lose.
