In his first year on the Central track and field team, Tyler Smith looked like the grizzled veteran on the team, turning in first-place performances left and right. Smith participated on the conference champion 4x400 meter relay team, won the conference championship in the 800 meter and set the school record in the event. As an encore to setting the school record at the subsection meet a week prior, Smith went on to break his own record to take second place at the Section 2A Tournament and earn a spot at the Class A State Meet.
“It feels great, it wasn’t something I was expecting to do being that it was my first year out for track,” said Smith. “But the team and I have put in a lot of hard work to get here and it feels great that its paying off.”
Smith’s time of 1 minute, 58.29 seconds was just 0.30 seconds behind the first-place winner, but was several seconds ahead of the third-place runner, earning him a spot at state. Making the state tournament this year has more meaning as Smith, along with cross country teammates Jake and Mitchell Druley, was denied a chance to run at the State Cross Country meet this past fall, as the trio all qualified but the event was not held due to COVID restrictions.
“It’s very important to me and it means a lot,” Smith said of participating in the tourney. “We put in a lot of work over the years for cross country and finally qualified this Fall, but we didn’t get to run at the state meet. So it means the world to get a chance to do that. It’s the best competition across the state.”
Not only did Smith accomplish all of this during his first year on the track team, it wasn’t even a full season of work. Smith divvied up his time on the track with time on the baseball diamond, as he was an integral member of the baseball team.
“[I was] very busy, but I’m very thankful for all of the coaches that allowed me to participate in all that,” said Smith. “It’s been pretty busy trying to get practices in for both, getting track meets in and playing baseball games as well as managing all the school work. I’m thankful for the opportunities I’ve been given.”
But as active as Smith has been this Spring, the most important thing for him has been taking time off.
“I’m learning how important it is to recover better, emphasizing taking a day off here and there because I’m figuring out that I’m not able to go every day,” Smith said. “So as much as I want to run, the best thing for me sometimes has been to just take a day off.”
Smith was the only Raider to make it to the state meet, but a dozen Central athletes had the honor to qualify for the section championships and put together a strong showing for the school.
“The team did great today,” Smith said. “We had a lot of great performances. It wasn’t ideal weather, it was hot, but we still had a lot [personal records]. The hard work we put in heading into this is finally showing. I’m really proud of our team.”
Section 2A Championships
On Saturday, the Raiders had six PRs set. In addition to Smith’s PR, Amanda Brinkman set her personal records in both the 1,600 and 3,200 races, Jake Druley PR’d in the 3,200, Mitchell Druley PR’d in the 1,600 and Nathan Panning PR’d in the triple jump.
“Overall we all did pretty good,” said Jake Druely. “We got a lot of PR’s.”
The Raiders also had several athletes come close to qualifying for state, as Grace Strickfaden’s third place finish in the 100 was one spot shy, Emma Goetz was two back in the 400, the 4x400 relay team of Danny Padilla, Terrance Eddings, Mitchell Druley and Tyler Smith was third, while Jake Druley, Mitchell Druley, Allison Fritz and Brinkman each placed in the top six.
“All of our hard work that we were doing throughout these meets, this whole season, it’s really good to see it all payoff in the end here,” said Grace Strickfaden. “Everybody tried their best and for some of us it was our last, so we just have to go out there and try our best.”
But most importantly for the Raiders, they were finally able to have a return to normal, as the championship meet looked like life before the COVID pandemic brought things to a screeching halt.
“We were finally able to kind of get a normal season at the end,” said Allison Fritz. “It’s just really fun to see a big crowd of people in one place. It’s just good to all be competing together.”
RESULTS
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.24 Grace Strickfaden 3
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:02.67 Emma Goetz 4
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
5:45.75 Amanda Brinkman 6
6:34.72 Ella Mae Neaton 16
GIRLS 3200 METER RUN
13:06.40 Amanda Brinkman 10
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:38.38 Grace Strickfaden, Allison Fritz, EllaMae Neaton, Emma Goetz 8
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-5 Madelyn Gamber 12
GIRLS SHOT PUT
32-5 Allison Fritz 6
BOYS 100 METER DASH
12.40 Terrance Eddings 11
BOYS 800 METER RUN
1:58.29 Tyler Smith 2
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
4:59.48 Mitchell Druley 5
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
10:31.81 Jake Druley 4
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:37.08 Danny Padilla, Terrance Eddings, Mitchell Druley, Tyler Smith 3
BOYS LONG JUMP
18-2.5 Terrance Eddings 11
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
34-5 Nathan Panning 11
